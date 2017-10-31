DGAP-AFR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2017. október 31., kedd, 12:37





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


31.10.2017 / 12:37


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / English: October 31, 2017
English: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/viewer?action=view&cik=28823&accession_number=0000028823-17-000139&xbrl_type=v














31.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




623925  31.10.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=623925&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum