31.10.2017 / 12:37





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / English: October 31, 2017

English: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/viewer?action=view&cik=28823&accession_number=0000028823-17-000139&xbrl_type=v





