DIEBOLD NIXDORF REPORTS 2017 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS





* GAAP revenue of $1.1 billion





* GAAP EPS from continuing operations was a loss of $0.47, or earnings of

$0.58 on a non-GAAP basis





* GAAP operating profit was a loss of $7.6 million, or (0.7)% operating

margin; non-GAAP operating profit was $82.4 million, or 7.3% operating

margin





* Net cash used by continuing operating activities was $49.5 million, an

increase in use of $62.9 million from the prior-year period; free cash use

was $64.8 million, an increase in use of $65.6 million from the prior-year

period





* Company updates 2017 guidance



NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf today reported its third quarter 2017

financial results.



"We are encouraged to see our integration and transformation achievements

begin to translate into meaningful cost synergies, as improved earnings

during the quarter were driven by a combination of cost actions as well as

a lower tax rate," said Andy W. Mattes, president and chief executive

officer, Diebold Nixdorf. "While there are many positive developments in

our business, our "top line" remained under pressure as the banking

business is increasingly driven by large, complex projects that take longer

to complete and generate revenue. As a result, while we expect profits and

earnings per share to be at the upper end of our previous guidance for

2017, we have a lower revenue outlook."



Mattes continued, "We continue to make tangible progress in transforming to

a services-led, software-enabled company. During the quarter, we signed

services contracts valued at more than $300 million, and on a year-to-date

basis our renewal rate is close to 100 percent. In software, we delivered

our strongest quarter since completing the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf.

Also, we continue to build momentum in delivering new innovation for

customers, recently launching new offerings in "managed mobility", ATM as a

service and the new Vynamic software suite -- the first platform to power

connected commerce across the financial services and retail industries.

While significant work remains, we see terrific opportunities to leverage

our scale and advance our industry leadership, enabling the company to

create greater value moving forward."



2017 Third Quarter Business Highlights





* Signed a new, five-year managed services agreement with a large global

financial institution for remote management and monitoring of more than

5,000 ATMs across the U.S. and U.K.





* Won a new contract to install software licenses for 6,400 ATMs at US Bank

and renewed the services agreement for another four years





* Significantly expanded our scope of work and value in a new $54 million

contract win with Banco do Brazil





* Awarded a new services contract worth $40 million with a leading

independent ATM deployer in the U.S.





* Renewed a $36 million managed services contract with HSH Nordbank in

Germany and a $30 million contract with Geldservices Netherlands





* Won a new store lifecycle management and point-of-sale contract worth

nearly $10 million with a global clothing retailer expanding its presence

in Russia





* Secured an exclusive contract with Bankomat, Sweden"s largest ATM

deployer, to automate all cash deposit and withdrawal activities across its

network of 1,600 machines



Financial Results of Operations and Lines of Business

On Aug. 15, 2016, the company completed the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf

and, as a result, comparisons to prior periods may be impacted by this

acquisition. Financial results include acquisition-related items that may

impact GAAP results.



Revenue Summary by Reportable Segments, Geographic Regions and Solutions -

Unaudited



Three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to September 30, 2016



(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30,



2017 2016 % Change % Change in CC(1)

Segments



Services $ 605.9



$ 484.6



25.0



22.6





Software 119.8



86.4



38.7



33.7





Systems 397.0



412.3



(3.7 ) (6.5 )



Net sales $ 1,122.7



$ 983.3



14.2



11.3







Geographic regions



Americas $ 395.1



$ 473.0



(16.5 ) (17.1 )



EMEA 578.2



371.4



55.7



47.6





AP 149.4



138.9



7.6



6.9





Net sales $ 1,122.7



$ 983.3



14.2



11.3







Solutions



Banking $ 837.8



$ 762.9



9.8



7.6





Retail 284.9



220.4



29.3



24.0





Net sales $ 1,122.7



$ 983.3



14.2



11.3





(1) - The Company calculates constant currency by translating the

prior-year period results at the current year exchange rate.



Three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to pro forma September 30,

2016







(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30,



2017 2016 (2) % Change % Change in CC (1)

Segments



Services $ 605.9



$ 620.1



(2.3 ) (4.4 )



Software 119.8



120.4



(0.5 ) (3.9 )



Systems 397.0



540.6



(26.6 ) (28.8 )



Net sales $ 1,122.7



$ 1,281.1



(12.4 ) (14.7 )





Geographic regions



Americas $ 395.1



$ 503.3



(21.5 ) (22.2 )



EMEA 578.2



608.8



(5.0 ) (9.5 )



AP 149.4



169.0



(11.6 ) (12.0 )



Net sales $ 1,122.7



$ 1,281.1



(12.4 ) (14.7 )





Solutions



Banking $ 837.8



$ 945.4



(11.4 ) (13.4 )



Retail 284.9



335.7



(15.1 ) (18.3 )



Net sales $ 1,122.7



$ 1,281.1



(12.4 ) (14.7 )



(1) -The Company calculates constant currency by translating the prior-year

period results at the current year exchange rate.

(2) - The unaudited pro forma net sales information for the three-month

period ended September 30, 2016 is a non-GAAP measure which combines the

historical net sales information of Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf for the

three-month period ended September 30, 2016. Wincor Nixdorf"s net sales

information included in the September 30, 2016 pro forma information was

prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.



Nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to September 30, 2016



(Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2017 2016 % Change % Change in CC (1)

Segments



Services $ 1,759.3



$ 1,131.1



55.5



53.5





Software 337.9



139.4



142.4



135.1





Systems 1,262.2



802.4



57.3



54.6





Net sales $ 3,359.4



$ 2,072.9



62.1



59.5







Geographic regions



Americas $ 1,181.6



$ 1,202.9



(1.8 ) (3.0 )



EMEA 1,727.8



563.7



206.5



196.8





AP 450.0



306.3



46.9



47.4





Net sales $ 3,359.4



$ 2,072.9



62.1



59.5







Solutions



Banking $ 2,501.3



$ 1,834.8



36.3



34.7





Retail 858.1



238.1



260.4



245.5





Net sales $ 3,359.4



$ 2,072.9



62.1



59.5





(1) - The Company calculates constant currency by translating the

prior-year period results at the current year exchange rate.



Nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to pro forma September 30,

2016







(Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2017 2016 (2) % Change % Change in CC (1)

Segments



Services $ 1,759.3



$ 1,856.7



(5.2 ) (5.1 )



Software 337.9



346.5



(2.5 ) (2.8 )



Systems 1,262.2



1,521.9



(17.1 ) (17.3 )



Net sales $ 3,359.4



$ 3,725.1



(9.8 ) (9.9 )





Geographic regions



Americas $ 1,181.6



$ 1,400.1



(15.6 ) (16.6 )



EMEA 1,727.8



1,826.4



(5.4 ) (4.8 )



AP 450.0



498.6



(9.7 ) (9.2 )



Net sales $ 3,359.4



$ 3,725.1



(9.8 ) (9.9 )





Solutions



Banking $ 2,501.3



$ 2,830.1



(11.6 ) (11.8 )



Retail 858.1



895.0



(4.1 ) (3.6 )



Net sales $ 3,359.4



$ 3,725.1



(9.8 ) (9.9 )



(1) -The Company calculates constant currency by translating the prior-year

period results at the current year exchange rate.

(2) - The unaudited pro forma net sales information for the nine-month

period ended September 30, 2016 is a non-GAAP measure which combines the

historical net sales information of Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf for the

nine-month period ended September 30, 2016. Wincor Nixdorf"s net sales

information included in the September 30, 2016 pro forma information was

prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.



Full-year 2017 outlook(1)







Previous guidance Current guidance



Total Revenue ~$4.7B - $4.8B ~$4.6B



Net Income (Loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. $ (125 million) - $

(110 million) $ (140 million) - $ (130 million)

Adjusted EBITDA $360 million - $380 million $370 million - $380 million

2017 EPS (GAAP) $(1.65) - $(1.45) $(1.80) - $(1.70)

Restructuring ~0.85 ~0.70



Non-routine (income)/expense:



Integration expense ~0.70 ~0.90



Legal, Acquisition and Divestiture expense ~0.30 ~0.25

Impairment & Other Non-routine ~0.05 ~0.05

Wincor Nixdorf purchase price accounting ~1.90 ~2.10

Total non-routine (income)/expense ~2.95 ~3.30

Tax impact of restructuring and non-routine (income)/expense items ~(1.20)

~(1.15)



Total Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $0.95 - $1.15 $1.05 - $1.15



(1) - The company expects a non-GAAP effective tax rate to be around 20%

for the full year. With respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate outlook

for 2017, the company is not providing the most directly comparable GAAP

financial measure and, with respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate and

adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2017, the company is not providing

corresponding reconciliations because it is unable to predict with

reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated

and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These

measures exclude the future impact of restructuring actions, net

non-routine items, acquisition, divestiture and integration related

expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments. These reconciling

items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly

impact, either individually or in the aggregate, our future period tax rate

calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Use of

Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding our use

of non-GAAP financial measures.



Overview Presentation and Conference Call

More information on Diebold Nixdorf"s quarterly earnings is available on

Diebold"s Investor Relations website. Senior leadership will discuss the

company"s financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m.

(ET). Both the presentation and access to the call / webcast are available

at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings . The replay of the webcast can

be accessed on the web site for up to three months after the call.



About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling

connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial

and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical

and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely

and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top

100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,

Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are

essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.



Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains

corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares

are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol

"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in

accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that

are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,

adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net

investment/(debt), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP effective tax rate and

constant currency results. The company calculates constant currency by

translating the prior year results at the current year exchange rate. The

company uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP

financial measures, to evaluate our operating and financial performance and

to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance

of our competitors. Also, the company uses these non-GAAP financial

measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing

operational goals. The company also believes providing these non-GAAP

financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial

measures, helps investors evaluate our operating and financial performance

and trends in our business, consistent with how management evaluates such

performance and trends. The company also believes these non-GAAP financial

measures may be useful to investors in



comparing its performance to the performance of other companies, although

its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to the company and the

non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not be calculated in the

same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that

investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to

be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing

our operating performance with that of similar companies that have

different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our

future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital

requirements. We are also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in light of

our credit agreement and the issuance of our 8.5% senior notes due 2024.

For more information, please refer to the section, "Notes for Non-GAAP

Measures".



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including

statements regarding anticipated adjusted revenue growth, adjusted internal

revenue growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted earnings

per share growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward‑looking

because they include words such as "believes" , "anticipates" , "expects"

, "could" , "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that

describe the company"s future plans, objectives or goals are also

forward‑looking statements. Forward‑looking statements are subject to

assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to

differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking

statements. The factors that may affect the company"s results include,

among others: the ultimate impact of the domination and profit and loss

transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf AG ("DPLTA") and the outcome of the

appraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of

the DPLTA; the ultimate outcome and results of integrating the operations

of the company and Diebold Nixdorf AG; the ultimate outcome of the

company"s pricing, operating and tax strategies applied to Diebold Nixdorf

AG and the ultimate ability to realize synergies; the company"s ability to

successfully operate its strategic alliances in China with the Inspur Group

and Aisino Corp.; the impact of market and economic conditions on the

financial services industry; the capacity of the company"s technology to

keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; pricing and other actions by

competitors; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United

States and internationally; the company"s ability to comply with government

regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the

company"s business; the company"s ability to successfully integrate

acquisitions into its operations; the impact of the company"s strategic

initiatives; and other factors included in the company"s filings with the

SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December

31, 2016 and in other documents that the company files with the SEC. You

should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward‑looking

statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such

statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward‑looking

statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.



DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)







Q3 2017 Q3 2016 YTD 9/30/2017 YTD 9/30/2016

Net sales



Services and software $ 725.7



$ 571.0



$ 2,097.2



$ 1,270.5





Systems 397.0



412.3



1,262.2



802.4





Total 1,122.7



983.3



3,359.4



2,072.9





Cost of sales



Services and software 553.7



400.0



1,595.6



867.7





Systems 328.0



385.7



1,042.5



713.7





Total 881.7



785.7



2,638.1



1,581.4





Gross profit 241.0



197.6



721.3



491.5





Gross margin 21.5 % 20.1 % 21.5 % 23.7 %

Operating expenses







Selling and administrative expense 208.8

253.5



692.6



506.4





Research, development and engineering expense 34.2

31.3



114.4



67.4





Impairment of assets -



-



3.1



-





(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net 5.6

(0.5 ) (2.5 ) (0.2 )



Total 248.6



284.3



807.6



573.6





Percent of net sales 22.1 % 28.9 % 24.0 % 27.7 %

Operating profit (loss) (7.6 ) (86.7 ) (86.3 ) (82.1 )

Operating margin (0.7 )% (8.8 )% (2.6 )% (4.0 )%

Other income (expense)



Interest income 4.3



5.3



15.8



16.5





Interest expense (27.7 ) (32.4 ) (90.7 ) (68.2 )

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 3.2

2.0



(4.5 ) (1.6 )



Miscellaneous, net (1.5 ) (4.2 ) 1.7

3.6





Total other income (expense) (21.7 ) (29.3 ) (77.7 ) (49.7 )

Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes (29.3 ) (116.0 )

(164.0 ) (131.8 )



Income tax (benefit) expense (0.5 ) (18.8 ) (59.4 ) (34.5 )

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (28.8 ) (97.2 )

(104.6 ) (97.3 )



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -

(4.6 ) -



143.7





Net income (loss) (28.8 ) (101.8 ) (104.6 ) 46.4





Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6.6

0.5



20.2



1.6





Net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (35.4 )

$ (102.3 ) $ (124.8 ) $ 44.8







Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 75.5

70.9



75.4



67.0





Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 75.5

70.9



75.4



67.6







Amounts attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Loss before discontinued operations, net of tax $ (35.4 ) $ (97.7 ) $

(124.8 ) $ (98.9 )



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -

(4.6 ) -



143.7





Net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (35.4 )

$ (102.3 ) $ (124.8 ) $ 44.8







Basic earnings (loss) per share

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax $ (0.47 ) $ (1.38 ) $

(1.66 ) $ (1.48 )



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -

(0.06 ) -



2.15





Net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (0.47 )

$ (1.44 ) $ (1.66 ) $ 0.67







Diluted earnings (loss) per share

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax $ (0.47 ) $ (1.38 ) $

(1.66 ) $ (1.46 )



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -

(0.06 ) -



2.12





Net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (0.47 )

$ (1.44 ) $ (1.66 ) $ 0.66







Common dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.1000

$ 0.2875



$ 0.3000



$ 0.8625





DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS)







9/30/2017 12/31/2016





ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 380.7



$ 652.7





Short-term investments 64.0



64.1





Trade receivables, less allowances for doubtful accounts 911.9

835.9





Inventories 807.8



737.7





Other current assets 411.9



329.2





Total current assets 2,576.3



2,619.6





Securities and other investments 92.5

94.7





Property, plant and equipment, net 367.7

387.0





Goodwill 1,105.9



998.3





Intangible assets, net 793.5



772.9





Other assets 425.5



397.8





Total assets $ 5,361.4



$ 5,270.3





LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY

Current liabilities



Notes payable $ 71.9



$ 106.9





Accounts payable 579.1



560.5





Deferred revenue 369.4



404.2





Other current liabilities 737.9



752.9





Total current liabilities 1,758.3



1,824.5





Long-term debt 1,834.5



1,691.4





Long-term liabilities 671.2



685.5







Redeemable noncontrolling interests 485.7

44.1







Total Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shareholders" equity 572.2

591.4





Noncontrolling interests 39.5



433.4





Total equity 611.7



1,024.8





Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $

5,361.4



$ 5,270.3







DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS)







YTD 9/30/2017 YTD 9/30/2016



Cash flow from operating activities

Net income (loss) $ (104.6 ) $ 46.4





Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -

143.7





Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (104.6 ) (97.3 )

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow used by operating

activities:



Depreciation and amortization 185.4



74.3





Other 27.8



4.7





Changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of the effects of

acquisitions



Trade receivables (57.5 ) (85.3 )



Inventories (48.8 ) (18.9 )



Income taxes (46.8 ) (90.3 )



Accounts payable 10.0



14.2





Deferred revenue (43.3 ) (42.9 )



Deferred income taxes (36.3 ) (58.5 )

Certain other assets and liabilities (121.2 ) 113.6





Net cash used by operating activities - continuing operations (235.3 )

(186.4 )



Net cash used by operating activities - discontinued operations -

(8.2 )



Net cash used by operating activities (235.3 ) (194.6 )

Cash flow from investing activities

Payment for acquisitions (5.6 ) (890.6 )

Net investment activity (11.2 ) 24.7





Capital expenditures (41.7 ) (23.9 )

Restricted cash (7.9 ) -





Increase in certain other assets (12.3 ) 10.8





Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (78.7 )

(879.0 )



Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations -

361.9





Net cash used by investing activities (78.7 ) (517.1 )

Cash flow from financing activities

Dividends paid (22.9 ) (57.0 )



Net debt borrowings 66.4



1,199.3





Repurchase of common shares (4.8 ) (2.1 )

Other (16.0 ) (1.8 )



Net cash provided by financing activities 22.7

1,138.4





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 19.3

9.4





(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (272.0 ) 436.1





Add: Cash overdraft included in assets held for sale at beginning of period

-



(1.5 )



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 652.7

313.6





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 380.7

$ 748.2





Notes for Non-GAAP Measures



To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in

accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that

are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,

adjusted earnings per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, free cash

flow/(use) and net investment/(debt).





1. Profit/loss summary (Dollars in millions):



Q3 2017 Q3 2016



Net Sales Gross Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales Net Sales Gross

Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales



GAAP Results $ 1,122.7



$ 241.0



21.5 % $ 248.6



$ (7.6 ) (0.7 )% $ 983.3



$ 197.6



20.1 % $ 284.3



$ (86.7 ) (8.8 )%



Restructuring -



15.2



(2.2 ) 17.4



-



2.4



(5.0 ) 7.4





Legal / Acquisition and divestiture expense

-



-



(6.1 ) 6.1



-



0.5



(64.7 ) 65.2





Acquisition integration -



0.9



(18.9 ) 19.8



-



-



(7.3 ) 7.3





Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments 9.6

22.9



(23.8 ) 46.7



4.9



43.5



(10.8 ) 54.3





Other -



-



-



-



-



0.4



-



0.4





Non-routine expenses, net 9.6



23.8



(48.8 ) 72.6



4.9



44.4



(82.8 ) 127.2





Non-GAAP Results $ 1,132.3



$ 280.0



24.7 % $ 197.6



$ 82.4



7.3 % $ 988.2



$ 244.4



24.7 % $ 196.5



$ 47.9



4.8 %



YTD 2017 YTD 2016



Net Sales Gross Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales Net Sales Gross

Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales



GAAP Results $ 3,359.4



$ 721.3



21.5 % $ 807.6



$ (86.3 ) (2.6 )% $ 2,072.9



$ 491.5



23.7 % $ 573.6



$ (82.1 ) (4.0 )%



Restructuring -



32.4



(12.3 ) 44.7



-



4.1



(8.7 ) 12.8





Impairment -



-



(3.1 ) 3.1



-



-



-



-





Legal / Acquisition and divestiture expense

-



0.6



(15.5 ) 16.1



-



0.5



(95.8 ) 96.3





Acquisition integration -



2.7



(52.1 ) 54.8



-



-



(7.8 ) 7.8





Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments 30.4

68.7



(63.1 ) 131.8



4.9



43.5



(10.8 ) 54.3





Other -



0.4



-



0.4



-



1.0



(0.1 ) 1.1





Non-routine expenses, net 30.4



72.4



(133.8 ) 206.2



4.9



45.0



(114.5 ) 159.5





Non-GAAP Results $ 3,389.8



$ 826.1



24.4 % $ 661.5



$ 164.6



4.9 % $ 2,077.8



$ 540.6



26.0 % $ 450.4



$ 90.2



4.3 %



Restructuring expenses relate to the DN2020 business transformation plan

focused on driving connected commerce, finance, sales and operational

excellence, business integration, culture and talent, and include the

company"s legacy multi-year realignment program. Non-routine income/expense

relate to non-cash impairments primarily associated with legacy Diebold

software, legal, acquisition and divestiture expenses primarily related to

the mark-to-mark impact on Wincor Nixdorf stock options and fees paid by

the company in connection with ongoing obligations related to prior

regulatory settlements, including the cost of the independent monitor,

acquisition, integration and divestiture expenses. The Wincor Nixdorf

purchase accounting adjustments relate to the valuation of deferred

revenue, inventory and intangible asset charges as management believes that

this is useful information to investors by highlighting the impact of the

acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf on the company"s operations. Other includes

the gains from divestitures and ongoing interest charges related to the

Brazil indirect tax matter.



2. Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

measures (Dollars in millions):



Q3 2017 Q3 2016 YTD 9/30/2017 YTD 9/30/2016

Net income (loss) $ (28.8 ) $ (101.8 ) $ (104.6 ) $ 46.4





Income tax benefit (0.5 ) (18.8 ) (59.4 ) (34.5 )

Interest income (4.3 ) (5.3 ) (15.8 ) (16.5 )

Interest expense 27.7



32.4



90.7



68.2





Depreciation and amortization 68.8

43.4



185.4



74.3





EBITDA 62.9



(50.1 ) 96.3



137.9





Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

4.6



-



(143.7 )



Share-based compensation 8.1



4.1



23.1



14.2





Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (3.2 ) (2.0 ) 4.5

1.6





Miscellaneous, net 1.5



4.2



(1.7 ) (3.6 )



Restructuring expenses 17.4



7.4



44.7



12.8





Non-routine expenses, net 37.8



109.2



106.7



141.6





Adjusted EBITDA $ 124.5



$ 77.4



$ 273.6



$ 160.8





Adjusted EBITDA % revenue 11.0 % 7.8 % 8.1 % 7.7 %

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding income tax benefit, net

interest, and depreciation and amortization expense. We define Adjusted

EBITDA as EBITDA before the effect of the following items: income from

discontinued operations net of tax, share-based compensation, foreign

exchange (gain) loss net, miscellaneous net, restructuring expense, and

non-routine expenses net, as outlined in Note 1 of the non-GAAP measures.

In order to remain comparable to the U.S. GAAP depreciation and

amortization measures and avoid duplication, the Company reclassified $34.9

million and $99.5 million, respectively, from non-routine expenses, net to

the depreciation and amortization caption in the Adjusted EBITDA

reconciliation for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30,

2017. This represents the reconciliation between the amounts presented in

note 1 and Adjusted EBITDA. Miscellaneous net primarily consists of the

equity and earnings of investees. These are non-GAAP financial measurements

used by management to enhance the understanding of our operating results.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are key measures we use to evaluate our

operational performance. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we

believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating

performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar

companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our

ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working

capital requirements. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be

considered as alternatives to net income as a measure of operating results

or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of

liquidity in accordance with GAAP.



3. Reconciliation of diluted GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS:



Q3 2017 Q3 2016 YTD 9/30/2017 YTD 9/30/2016

Total diluted EPS from the income (loss) from continuing operations, net of

tax (GAAP measure) $ (0.47 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (1.46 )

Restructuring 0.23



0.10



0.59



0.19





Non-routine (income)/expense:















Impairment -



-



0.04



-





Legal / Acquisition and divestiture expense 0.08

1.06



0.25



2.00





Acquisition integration 0.26



0.10



0.72



0.12





Acquisition related hedging (income)/expense -

0.05



-



(0.14 )



Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments 0.61

0.76



1.73



0.80





Other 0.01



0.02



0.02



0.02





Total non-routine (income)/expense 0.96

1.99



2.76



2.80





Tax impact (inclusive of allocation of discrete tax items) (0.14 )

(0.37 ) (0.96 ) (0.77 )



Total adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 0.58

$ 0.34



$ 0.74



$ 0.76





EPS (non-GAAP) - discontinued operations $ -

$ -



$ -



$ (0.02 )



EPS (non-GAAP) - including discontinued operations $ 0.58

$ 0.34



$ 0.74



$ 0.74





Restructuring expenses relate to the DN2020 business transformation plan

focused on driving connected commerce, finance, sales and operational

excellence, business integration, culture and talent, and include the

company"s legacy multi-year realignment program. Non-routine income/expense

relate to non-cash impairments primarily associated with legacy Diebold

software, legal, acquisition and divestiture expenses primarily related to

the mark-to-mark impact on Wincor Nixdorf stock options and fees paid by

the company in connection with ongoing obligations related to prior

regulatory settlements, including the cost of the independent monitor,

acquisition, integration and divestiture expenses, including incremental

interest related to the debt incurred and fair value of foreign currency

option contracts prior to closing the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf. The

Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments relate to the valuation of

deferred revenue, inventory and intangible asset charges as management

believes that this is useful information to investors by highlighting the

impact of the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf on the company"s operations.

Other includes the ongoing interest charges related to the Brazil indirect

tax matter.



4. Free cash flow use from continuing operations is calculated as follows

(Dollars in millions):



Q3 2017 Q3 2016 YTD 9/30/2017 YTD 9/30/2016

Net cash used by operating activities (GAAP measure) $ (49.5 ) $ 13.4

$ (235.3 ) $ (186.4 )



Capital expenditures (GAAP measure) (15.3 ) (12.6 ) (41.7 ) (23.9 )

Free cash flow use (non-GAAP measure) $ (64.8 ) $ 0.8

$ (277.0 ) $ (210.3 )



We define free cash flow use as net cash used by operating activities less

capital expenditures. We consider free cash flow use to be a liquidity

measure that provides useful information to management and investors about

the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the purchase of

property and equipment, can be used for debt servicing, strategic

opportunities, including investing in the business, making strategic

acquisitions, strengthening the balance sheet, and paying dividends.



5. Net debt is calculated as follows (Dollars in millions):



9/30/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2016



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (GAAP measure) $ 444.7

$ 716.8



$ 788.1





Debt instruments (1,906.4 ) (1,798.3 ) (2,058.9 )

Net debt (non-GAAP measure) $ (1,461.7 ) $ (1,081.5 ) $ (1,270.8 )



The company"s management believes that given the significant cash, cash

equivalents and other investments on its balance sheet that net cash

against outstanding debt is a meaningful net debt calculation. More than

85% of the company"s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

reside in international tax jurisdictions for the current period.



