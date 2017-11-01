DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Drittstaatveröffentlichung nach § 30e Abs. 1, Nr. 2 WpHG
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 30e WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
31.10.2017 / 12:55
Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung nach § 30e Abs. 1, Nr. 2 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 31, 2017
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Ohio 1-4879 34-0183970
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) (Commission
File Number) (I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077,
North Canton, Ohio 44720-8077
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000
Not Applicable
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to
simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of
the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act
(17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act
(17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the
Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the
Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On October 31, 2017, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") issued a
news release announcing its results for the third quarter of 2017. The news
release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by
reference.
The information in this report shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes
of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or
otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be
incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document
pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit
Number Description
99.1
News release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated dated October 31, 2017
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the
registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the
undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
October 31, 2017 By: /s/ Christopher A. Chapman
Name: Christopher A. Chapman
Title: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Exhibit 99.1
pressrelease
Media contact: Investor contact:
Mike Jacobsen, APR Steve Virostek
+1 330 490 3796 +1 330 490 6319
michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Oct. 31, 2017
DIEBOLD NIXDORF REPORTS 2017 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
* GAAP revenue of $1.1 billion
* GAAP EPS from continuing operations was a loss of $0.47, or earnings of
$0.58 on a non-GAAP basis
* GAAP operating profit was a loss of $7.6 million, or (0.7)% operating
margin; non-GAAP operating profit was $82.4 million, or 7.3% operating
margin
* Net cash used by continuing operating activities was $49.5 million, an
increase in use of $62.9 million from the prior-year period; free cash use
was $64.8 million, an increase in use of $65.6 million from the prior-year
period
* Company updates 2017 guidance
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf today reported its third quarter 2017
financial results.
"We are encouraged to see our integration and transformation achievements
begin to translate into meaningful cost synergies, as improved earnings
during the quarter were driven by a combination of cost actions as well as
a lower tax rate," said Andy W. Mattes, president and chief executive
officer, Diebold Nixdorf. "While there are many positive developments in
our business, our "top line" remained under pressure as the banking
business is increasingly driven by large, complex projects that take longer
to complete and generate revenue. As a result, while we expect profits and
earnings per share to be at the upper end of our previous guidance for
2017, we have a lower revenue outlook."
Mattes continued, "We continue to make tangible progress in transforming to
a services-led, software-enabled company. During the quarter, we signed
services contracts valued at more than $300 million, and on a year-to-date
basis our renewal rate is close to 100 percent. In software, we delivered
our strongest quarter since completing the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf.
Also, we continue to build momentum in delivering new innovation for
customers, recently launching new offerings in "managed mobility", ATM as a
service and the new Vynamic software suite -- the first platform to power
connected commerce across the financial services and retail industries.
While significant work remains, we see terrific opportunities to leverage
our scale and advance our industry leadership, enabling the company to
create greater value moving forward."
2017 Third Quarter Business Highlights
* Signed a new, five-year managed services agreement with a large global
financial institution for remote management and monitoring of more than
5,000 ATMs across the U.S. and U.K.
* Won a new contract to install software licenses for 6,400 ATMs at US Bank
and renewed the services agreement for another four years
* Significantly expanded our scope of work and value in a new $54 million
contract win with Banco do Brazil
* Awarded a new services contract worth $40 million with a leading
independent ATM deployer in the U.S.
* Renewed a $36 million managed services contract with HSH Nordbank in
Germany and a $30 million contract with Geldservices Netherlands
* Won a new store lifecycle management and point-of-sale contract worth
nearly $10 million with a global clothing retailer expanding its presence
in Russia
* Secured an exclusive contract with Bankomat, Sweden"s largest ATM
deployer, to automate all cash deposit and withdrawal activities across its
network of 1,600 machines
1 of 11
Financial Results of Operations and Lines of Business
On Aug. 15, 2016, the company completed the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf
and, as a result, comparisons to prior periods may be impacted by this
acquisition. Financial results include acquisition-related items that may
impact GAAP results.
Revenue Summary by Reportable Segments, Geographic Regions and Solutions -
Unaudited
Three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to September 30, 2016
(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended
September 30,
2017 2016 % Change % Change in CC(1)
Segments
Services $ 605.9
$ 484.6
25.0
22.6
Software 119.8
86.4
38.7
33.7
Systems 397.0
412.3
(3.7 ) (6.5 )
Net sales $ 1,122.7
$ 983.3
14.2
11.3
Geographic regions
Americas $ 395.1
$ 473.0
(16.5 ) (17.1 )
EMEA 578.2
371.4
55.7
47.6
AP 149.4
138.9
7.6
6.9
Net sales $ 1,122.7
$ 983.3
14.2
11.3
Solutions
Banking $ 837.8
$ 762.9
9.8
7.6
Retail 284.9
220.4
29.3
24.0
Net sales $ 1,122.7
$ 983.3
14.2
11.3
(1) - The Company calculates constant currency by translating the
prior-year period results at the current year exchange rate.
Three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to pro forma September 30,
2016
(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended
September 30,
2017 2016 (2) % Change % Change in CC (1)
Segments
Services $ 605.9
$ 620.1
(2.3 ) (4.4 )
Software 119.8
120.4
(0.5 ) (3.9 )
Systems 397.0
540.6
(26.6 ) (28.8 )
Net sales $ 1,122.7
$ 1,281.1
(12.4 ) (14.7 )
Geographic regions
Americas $ 395.1
$ 503.3
(21.5 ) (22.2 )
EMEA 578.2
608.8
(5.0 ) (9.5 )
AP 149.4
169.0
(11.6 ) (12.0 )
Net sales $ 1,122.7
$ 1,281.1
(12.4 ) (14.7 )
Solutions
Banking $ 837.8
$ 945.4
(11.4 ) (13.4 )
Retail 284.9
335.7
(15.1 ) (18.3 )
Net sales $ 1,122.7
$ 1,281.1
(12.4 ) (14.7 )
(1) -The Company calculates constant currency by translating the prior-year
period results at the current year exchange rate.
(2) - The unaudited pro forma net sales information for the three-month
period ended September 30, 2016 is a non-GAAP measure which combines the
historical net sales information of Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf for the
three-month period ended September 30, 2016. Wincor Nixdorf"s net sales
information included in the September 30, 2016 pro forma information was
prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
2 of 11
Nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to September 30, 2016
(Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2017 2016 % Change % Change in CC (1)
Segments
Services $ 1,759.3
$ 1,131.1
55.5
53.5
Software 337.9
139.4
142.4
135.1
Systems 1,262.2
802.4
57.3
54.6
Net sales $ 3,359.4
$ 2,072.9
62.1
59.5
Geographic regions
Americas $ 1,181.6
$ 1,202.9
(1.8 ) (3.0 )
EMEA 1,727.8
563.7
206.5
196.8
AP 450.0
306.3
46.9
47.4
Net sales $ 3,359.4
$ 2,072.9
62.1
59.5
Solutions
Banking $ 2,501.3
$ 1,834.8
36.3
34.7
Retail 858.1
238.1
260.4
245.5
Net sales $ 3,359.4
$ 2,072.9
62.1
59.5
(1) - The Company calculates constant currency by translating the
prior-year period results at the current year exchange rate.
Nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to pro forma September 30,
2016
(Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2017 2016 (2) % Change % Change in CC (1)
Segments
Services $ 1,759.3
$ 1,856.7
(5.2 ) (5.1 )
Software 337.9
346.5
(2.5 ) (2.8 )
Systems 1,262.2
1,521.9
(17.1 ) (17.3 )
Net sales $ 3,359.4
$ 3,725.1
(9.8 ) (9.9 )
Geographic regions
Americas $ 1,181.6
$ 1,400.1
(15.6 ) (16.6 )
EMEA 1,727.8
1,826.4
(5.4 ) (4.8 )
AP 450.0
498.6
(9.7 ) (9.2 )
Net sales $ 3,359.4
$ 3,725.1
(9.8 ) (9.9 )
Solutions
Banking $ 2,501.3
$ 2,830.1
(11.6 ) (11.8 )
Retail 858.1
895.0
(4.1 ) (3.6 )
Net sales $ 3,359.4
$ 3,725.1
(9.8 ) (9.9 )
(1) -The Company calculates constant currency by translating the prior-year
period results at the current year exchange rate.
(2) - The unaudited pro forma net sales information for the nine-month
period ended September 30, 2016 is a non-GAAP measure which combines the
historical net sales information of Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf for the
nine-month period ended September 30, 2016. Wincor Nixdorf"s net sales
information included in the September 30, 2016 pro forma information was
prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
3 of 11
Full-year 2017 outlook(1)
Previous guidance Current guidance
Total Revenue ~$4.7B - $4.8B ~$4.6B
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. $ (125 million) - $
(110 million) $ (140 million) - $ (130 million)
Adjusted EBITDA $360 million - $380 million $370 million - $380 million
2017 EPS (GAAP) $(1.65) - $(1.45) $(1.80) - $(1.70)
Restructuring ~0.85 ~0.70
Non-routine (income)/expense:
Integration expense ~0.70 ~0.90
Legal, Acquisition and Divestiture expense ~0.30 ~0.25
Impairment & Other Non-routine ~0.05 ~0.05
Wincor Nixdorf purchase price accounting ~1.90 ~2.10
Total non-routine (income)/expense ~2.95 ~3.30
Tax impact of restructuring and non-routine (income)/expense items ~(1.20)
~(1.15)
Total Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $0.95 - $1.15 $1.05 - $1.15
(1) - The company expects a non-GAAP effective tax rate to be around 20%
for the full year. With respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate outlook
for 2017, the company is not providing the most directly comparable GAAP
financial measure and, with respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate and
adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2017, the company is not providing
corresponding reconciliations because it is unable to predict with
reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated
and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These
measures exclude the future impact of restructuring actions, net
non-routine items, acquisition, divestiture and integration related
expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments. These reconciling
items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly
impact, either individually or in the aggregate, our future period tax rate
calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Use of
Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding our use
of non-GAAP financial measures.
Overview Presentation and Conference Call
More information on Diebold Nixdorf"s quarterly earnings is available on
Diebold"s Investor Relations website. Senior leadership will discuss the
company"s financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m.
(ET). Both the presentation and access to the call / webcast are available
at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings . The replay of the webcast can
be accessed on the web site for up to three months after the call.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling
connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial
and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical
and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely
and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top
100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.
Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains
corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares
are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol
"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in
accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that
are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,
adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net
investment/(debt), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP effective tax rate and
constant currency results. The company calculates constant currency by
translating the prior year results at the current year exchange rate. The
company uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP
financial measures, to evaluate our operating and financial performance and
to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance
of our competitors. Also, the company uses these non-GAAP financial
measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing
operational goals. The company also believes providing these non-GAAP
financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial
measures, helps investors evaluate our operating and financial performance
and trends in our business, consistent with how management evaluates such
performance and trends. The company also believes these non-GAAP financial
measures may be useful to investors in
4 of 11
comparing its performance to the performance of other companies, although
its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to the company and the
non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not be calculated in the
same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that
investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to
be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing
our operating performance with that of similar companies that have
different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our
future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital
requirements. We are also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in light of
our credit agreement and the issuance of our 8.5% senior notes due 2024.
For more information, please refer to the section, "Notes for Non-GAAP
Measures".
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including
statements regarding anticipated adjusted revenue growth, adjusted internal
revenue growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted earnings
per share growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward‑looking
because they include words such as "believes" , "anticipates" , "expects"
, "could" , "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that
describe the company"s future plans, objectives or goals are also
forward‑looking statements. Forward‑looking statements are subject to
assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking
statements. The factors that may affect the company"s results include,
among others: the ultimate impact of the domination and profit and loss
transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf AG ("DPLTA") and the outcome of the
appraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of
the DPLTA; the ultimate outcome and results of integrating the operations
of the company and Diebold Nixdorf AG; the ultimate outcome of the
company"s pricing, operating and tax strategies applied to Diebold Nixdorf
AG and the ultimate ability to realize synergies; the company"s ability to
successfully operate its strategic alliances in China with the Inspur Group
and Aisino Corp.; the impact of market and economic conditions on the
financial services industry; the capacity of the company"s technology to
keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; pricing and other actions by
competitors; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United
States and internationally; the company"s ability to comply with government
regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the
company"s business; the company"s ability to successfully integrate
acquisitions into its operations; the impact of the company"s strategic
initiatives; and other factors included in the company"s filings with the
SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2016 and in other documents that the company files with the SEC. You
should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward‑looking
statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such
statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward‑looking
statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
5 of 11
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
Q3 2017 Q3 2016 YTD 9/30/2017 YTD 9/30/2016
Net sales
Services and software $ 725.7
$ 571.0
$ 2,097.2
$ 1,270.5
Systems 397.0
412.3
1,262.2
802.4
Total 1,122.7
983.3
3,359.4
2,072.9
Cost of sales
Services and software 553.7
400.0
1,595.6
867.7
Systems 328.0
385.7
1,042.5
713.7
Total 881.7
785.7
2,638.1
1,581.4
Gross profit 241.0
197.6
721.3
491.5
Gross margin 21.5 % 20.1 % 21.5 % 23.7 %
Operating expenses
Selling and administrative expense 208.8
253.5
692.6
506.4
Research, development and engineering expense 34.2
31.3
114.4
67.4
Impairment of assets -
-
3.1
-
(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net 5.6
(0.5 ) (2.5 ) (0.2 )
Total 248.6
284.3
807.6
573.6
Percent of net sales 22.1 % 28.9 % 24.0 % 27.7 %
Operating profit (loss) (7.6 ) (86.7 ) (86.3 ) (82.1 )
Operating margin (0.7 )% (8.8 )% (2.6 )% (4.0 )%
Other income (expense)
Interest income 4.3
5.3
15.8
16.5
Interest expense (27.7 ) (32.4 ) (90.7 ) (68.2 )
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 3.2
2.0
(4.5 ) (1.6 )
Miscellaneous, net (1.5 ) (4.2 ) 1.7
3.6
Total other income (expense) (21.7 ) (29.3 ) (77.7 ) (49.7 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes (29.3 ) (116.0 )
(164.0 ) (131.8 )
Income tax (benefit) expense (0.5 ) (18.8 ) (59.4 ) (34.5 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (28.8 ) (97.2 )
(104.6 ) (97.3 )
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -
(4.6 ) -
143.7
Net income (loss) (28.8 ) (101.8 ) (104.6 ) 46.4
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6.6
0.5
20.2
1.6
Net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (35.4 )
$ (102.3 ) $ (124.8 ) $ 44.8
Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 75.5
70.9
75.4
67.0
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 75.5
70.9
75.4
67.6
Amounts attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Loss before discontinued operations, net of tax $ (35.4 ) $ (97.7 ) $
(124.8 ) $ (98.9 )
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -
(4.6 ) -
143.7
Net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (35.4 )
$ (102.3 ) $ (124.8 ) $ 44.8
Basic earnings (loss) per share
Loss from continuing operations, net of tax $ (0.47 ) $ (1.38 ) $
(1.66 ) $ (1.48 )
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -
(0.06 ) -
2.15
Net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (0.47 )
$ (1.44 ) $ (1.66 ) $ 0.67
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
Loss from continuing operations, net of tax $ (0.47 ) $ (1.38 ) $
(1.66 ) $ (1.46 )
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -
(0.06 ) -
2.12
Net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (0.47 )
$ (1.44 ) $ (1.66 ) $ 0.66
Common dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.1000
$ 0.2875
$ 0.3000
$ 0.8625
6 of 11
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS)
9/30/2017 12/31/2016
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 380.7
$ 652.7
Short-term investments 64.0
64.1
Trade receivables, less allowances for doubtful accounts 911.9
835.9
Inventories 807.8
737.7
Other current assets 411.9
329.2
Total current assets 2,576.3
2,619.6
Securities and other investments 92.5
94.7
Property, plant and equipment, net 367.7
387.0
Goodwill 1,105.9
998.3
Intangible assets, net 793.5
772.9
Other assets 425.5
397.8
Total assets $ 5,361.4
$ 5,270.3
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Notes payable $ 71.9
$ 106.9
Accounts payable 579.1
560.5
Deferred revenue 369.4
404.2
Other current liabilities 737.9
752.9
Total current liabilities 1,758.3
1,824.5
Long-term debt 1,834.5
1,691.4
Long-term liabilities 671.2
685.5
Redeemable noncontrolling interests 485.7
44.1
Total Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shareholders" equity 572.2
591.4
Noncontrolling interests 39.5
433.4
Total equity 611.7
1,024.8
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $
5,361.4
$ 5,270.3
7 of 11
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS)
YTD 9/30/2017 YTD 9/30/2016
Cash flow from operating activities
Net income (loss) $ (104.6 ) $ 46.4
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -
143.7
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (104.6 ) (97.3 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow used by operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization 185.4
74.3
Other 27.8
4.7
Changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of the effects of
acquisitions
Trade receivables (57.5 ) (85.3 )
Inventories (48.8 ) (18.9 )
Income taxes (46.8 ) (90.3 )
Accounts payable 10.0
14.2
Deferred revenue (43.3 ) (42.9 )
Deferred income taxes (36.3 ) (58.5 )
Certain other assets and liabilities (121.2 ) 113.6
Net cash used by operating activities - continuing operations (235.3 )
(186.4 )
Net cash used by operating activities - discontinued operations -
(8.2 )
Net cash used by operating activities (235.3 ) (194.6 )
Cash flow from investing activities
Payment for acquisitions (5.6 ) (890.6 )
Net investment activity (11.2 ) 24.7
Capital expenditures (41.7 ) (23.9 )
Restricted cash (7.9 ) -
Increase in certain other assets (12.3 ) 10.8
Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (78.7 )
(879.0 )
Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations -
361.9
Net cash used by investing activities (78.7 ) (517.1 )
Cash flow from financing activities
Dividends paid (22.9 ) (57.0 )
Net debt borrowings 66.4
1,199.3
Repurchase of common shares (4.8 ) (2.1 )
Other (16.0 ) (1.8 )
Net cash provided by financing activities 22.7
1,138.4
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 19.3
9.4
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (272.0 ) 436.1
Add: Cash overdraft included in assets held for sale at beginning of period
-
(1.5 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 652.7
313.6
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 380.7
$ 748.2
8 of 11
Notes for Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in
accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that
are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,
adjusted earnings per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, free cash
flow/(use) and net investment/(debt).
1. Profit/loss summary (Dollars in millions):
Q3 2017 Q3 2016
Net Sales Gross Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales Net Sales Gross
Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales
GAAP Results $ 1,122.7
$ 241.0
21.5 % $ 248.6
$ (7.6 ) (0.7 )% $ 983.3
$ 197.6
20.1 % $ 284.3
$ (86.7 ) (8.8 )%
Restructuring -
15.2
(2.2 ) 17.4
-
2.4
(5.0 ) 7.4
Legal / Acquisition and divestiture expense
-
-
(6.1 ) 6.1
-
0.5
(64.7 ) 65.2
Acquisition integration -
0.9
(18.9 ) 19.8
-
-
(7.3 ) 7.3
Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments 9.6
22.9
(23.8 ) 46.7
4.9
43.5
(10.8 ) 54.3
Other -
-
-
-
-
0.4
-
0.4
Non-routine expenses, net 9.6
23.8
(48.8 ) 72.6
4.9
44.4
(82.8 ) 127.2
Non-GAAP Results $ 1,132.3
$ 280.0
24.7 % $ 197.6
$ 82.4
7.3 % $ 988.2
$ 244.4
24.7 % $ 196.5
$ 47.9
4.8 %
YTD 2017 YTD 2016
Net Sales Gross Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales Net Sales Gross
Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales
GAAP Results $ 3,359.4
$ 721.3
21.5 % $ 807.6
$ (86.3 ) (2.6 )% $ 2,072.9
$ 491.5
23.7 % $ 573.6
$ (82.1 ) (4.0 )%
Restructuring -
32.4
(12.3 ) 44.7
-
4.1
(8.7 ) 12.8
Impairment -
-
(3.1 ) 3.1
-
-
-
-
Legal / Acquisition and divestiture expense
-
0.6
(15.5 ) 16.1
-
0.5
(95.8 ) 96.3
Acquisition integration -
2.7
(52.1 ) 54.8
-
-
(7.8 ) 7.8
Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments 30.4
68.7
(63.1 ) 131.8
4.9
43.5
(10.8 ) 54.3
Other -
0.4
-
0.4
-
1.0
(0.1 ) 1.1
Non-routine expenses, net 30.4
72.4
(133.8 ) 206.2
4.9
45.0
(114.5 ) 159.5
Non-GAAP Results $ 3,389.8
$ 826.1
24.4 % $ 661.5
$ 164.6
4.9 % $ 2,077.8
$ 540.6
26.0 % $ 450.4
$ 90.2
4.3 %
Restructuring expenses relate to the DN2020 business transformation plan
focused on driving connected commerce, finance, sales and operational
excellence, business integration, culture and talent, and include the
company"s legacy multi-year realignment program. Non-routine income/expense
relate to non-cash impairments primarily associated with legacy Diebold
software, legal, acquisition and divestiture expenses primarily related to
the mark-to-mark impact on Wincor Nixdorf stock options and fees paid by
the company in connection with ongoing obligations related to prior
regulatory settlements, including the cost of the independent monitor,
acquisition, integration and divestiture expenses. The Wincor Nixdorf
purchase accounting adjustments relate to the valuation of deferred
revenue, inventory and intangible asset charges as management believes that
this is useful information to investors by highlighting the impact of the
acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf on the company"s operations. Other includes
the gains from divestitures and ongoing interest charges related to the
Brazil indirect tax matter.
9 of 11
2. Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
measures (Dollars in millions):
Q3 2017 Q3 2016 YTD 9/30/2017 YTD 9/30/2016
Net income (loss) $ (28.8 ) $ (101.8 ) $ (104.6 ) $ 46.4
Income tax benefit (0.5 ) (18.8 ) (59.4 ) (34.5 )
Interest income (4.3 ) (5.3 ) (15.8 ) (16.5 )
Interest expense 27.7
32.4
90.7
68.2
Depreciation and amortization 68.8
43.4
185.4
74.3
EBITDA 62.9
(50.1 ) 96.3
137.9
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -
4.6
-
(143.7 )
Share-based compensation 8.1
4.1
23.1
14.2
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (3.2 ) (2.0 ) 4.5
1.6
Miscellaneous, net 1.5
4.2
(1.7 ) (3.6 )
Restructuring expenses 17.4
7.4
44.7
12.8
Non-routine expenses, net 37.8
109.2
106.7
141.6
Adjusted EBITDA $ 124.5
$ 77.4
$ 273.6
$ 160.8
Adjusted EBITDA % revenue 11.0 % 7.8 % 8.1 % 7.7 %
We define EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding income tax benefit, net
interest, and depreciation and amortization expense. We define Adjusted
EBITDA as EBITDA before the effect of the following items: income from
discontinued operations net of tax, share-based compensation, foreign
exchange (gain) loss net, miscellaneous net, restructuring expense, and
non-routine expenses net, as outlined in Note 1 of the non-GAAP measures.
In order to remain comparable to the U.S. GAAP depreciation and
amortization measures and avoid duplication, the Company reclassified $34.9
million and $99.5 million, respectively, from non-routine expenses, net to
the depreciation and amortization caption in the Adjusted EBITDA
reconciliation for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30,
2017. This represents the reconciliation between the amounts presented in
note 1 and Adjusted EBITDA. Miscellaneous net primarily consists of the
equity and earnings of investees. These are non-GAAP financial measurements
used by management to enhance the understanding of our operating results.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are key measures we use to evaluate our
operational performance. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we
believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating
performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar
companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our
ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working
capital requirements. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be
considered as alternatives to net income as a measure of operating results
or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of
liquidity in accordance with GAAP.
3. Reconciliation of diluted GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS:
Q3 2017 Q3 2016 YTD 9/30/2017 YTD 9/30/2016
Total diluted EPS from the income (loss) from continuing operations, net of
tax (GAAP measure) $ (0.47 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (1.46 )
Restructuring 0.23
0.10
0.59
0.19
Non-routine (income)/expense:
Impairment -
-
0.04
-
Legal / Acquisition and divestiture expense 0.08
1.06
0.25
2.00
Acquisition integration 0.26
0.10
0.72
0.12
Acquisition related hedging (income)/expense -
0.05
-
(0.14 )
Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments 0.61
0.76
1.73
0.80
Other 0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Total non-routine (income)/expense 0.96
1.99
2.76
2.80
Tax impact (inclusive of allocation of discrete tax items) (0.14 )
(0.37 ) (0.96 ) (0.77 )
Total adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 0.58
$ 0.34
$ 0.74
$ 0.76
EPS (non-GAAP) - discontinued operations $ -
$ -
$ -
$ (0.02 )
EPS (non-GAAP) - including discontinued operations $ 0.58
$ 0.34
$ 0.74
$ 0.74
Restructuring expenses relate to the DN2020 business transformation plan
focused on driving connected commerce, finance, sales and operational
excellence, business integration, culture and talent, and include the
company"s legacy multi-year realignment program. Non-routine income/expense
relate to non-cash impairments primarily associated with legacy Diebold
software, legal, acquisition and divestiture expenses primarily related to
the mark-to-mark impact on Wincor Nixdorf stock options and fees paid by
the company in connection with ongoing obligations related to prior
regulatory settlements, including the cost of the independent monitor,
acquisition, integration and divestiture expenses, including incremental
interest related to the debt incurred and fair value of foreign currency
option contracts prior to closing the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf. The
Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments relate to the valuation of
deferred revenue, inventory and intangible asset charges as management
believes that this is useful information to investors by highlighting the
impact of the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf on the company"s operations.
Other includes the ongoing interest charges related to the Brazil indirect
tax matter.
10 of 11
4. Free cash flow use from continuing operations is calculated as follows
(Dollars in millions):
Q3 2017 Q3 2016 YTD 9/30/2017 YTD 9/30/2016
Net cash used by operating activities (GAAP measure) $ (49.5 ) $ 13.4
$ (235.3 ) $ (186.4 )
Capital expenditures (GAAP measure) (15.3 ) (12.6 ) (41.7 ) (23.9 )
Free cash flow use (non-GAAP measure) $ (64.8 ) $ 0.8
$ (277.0 ) $ (210.3 )
We define free cash flow use as net cash used by operating activities less
capital expenditures. We consider free cash flow use to be a liquidity
measure that provides useful information to management and investors about
the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the purchase of
property and equipment, can be used for debt servicing, strategic
opportunities, including investing in the business, making strategic
acquisitions, strengthening the balance sheet, and paying dividends.
5. Net debt is calculated as follows (Dollars in millions):
9/30/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2016
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (GAAP measure) $ 444.7
$ 716.8
$ 788.1
Debt instruments (1,906.4 ) (1,798.3 ) (2,058.9 )
Net debt (non-GAAP measure) $ (1,461.7 ) $ (1,081.5 ) $ (1,270.8 )
The company"s management believes that given the significant cash, cash
equivalents and other investments on its balance sheet that net cash
against outstanding debt is a meaningful net debt calculation. More than
85% of the company"s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
reside in international tax jurisdictions for the current period.
###
PR/17_3867
11 of 11