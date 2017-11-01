DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Approval of securities prospectus / Trading of the shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. in the Prime Standard segment expected to commence on 2 November 2017
2017. október 31., kedd, 13:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.: Approval of securities prospectus / Trading of the shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. in the Prime Standard segment expected to commence on 2 November 2017
Luxembourg, 31 October 2017 - On 31 October 2017, the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority (CSSF) has approved the securities prospectus of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("CORESTATE" or "the Company") relating to the uplisting to the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange of the Company"s shares and has notified the approval of the securities prospectus to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority.
All 21,294,123 shares of the Company (ISIN LU1296758029/WKN A141J3) shall be admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange via the regulated market with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). The listing of the shares of CORESTATE in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 2 November 2017.
Since the initial listing of the Company"s shares in October 2016, the Company"s shares have been listed on the non-regulated open market (Entry Standard and currently on the segment Scale) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This listing will be cancelled upon trading of the Company"s shares on the regulated market.
The securities prospectus will be published by CORESTATE on the homepage of the Company without undue delay (https://ir.corestate-capital.com/websites/corestate/English/3000/reports.html).
IR Contact
PR Contact
About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
Forward-Looking Statements
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
|4, Rue Jean Monnet
|L-2180 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 69 3535630-106
|Fax:
|+49 69 3535630-29
|E-mail:
|alexander.groschke@corestate-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.corestate-capital.com
|ISIN:
|LU1296758029
|WKN:
|A141J3
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
623829 31-Oct-2017 CET/CEST
