UNITED STATES



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549



FORM 8-K



CURRENT REPORT



Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 26, 2017

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





Ohio 1-4879 34-0183970



5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077,







North Canton, Ohio

44720-8077

Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000



Item 8.01. Other Events.



The Board of Directors of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated announced that,

effective as of January 1, 2018, Gary G. Greenfield, 62, will become

Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Henry D.G. Wallace, 72, will at

that time step down from his role as Chairman and will remain a member of

the Board of Directors.







Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



October 31, 2017 By: /s/ Jonathan B. Leiken

Name: Jonathan B. Leiken



Title: Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

