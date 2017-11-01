DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 26, 2017
Item 8.01. Other Events.

The Board of Directors of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated announced that,
effective as of January 1, 2018, Gary G. Greenfield, 62, will become
Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Henry D.G. Wallace, 72, will at
that time step down from his role as Chairman and will remain a member of
the Board of Directors.





October 31, 2017
