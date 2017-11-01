DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 30e WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 26, 2017
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Ohio 1-4879 34-0183970

5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077,







North Canton, Ohio 44720-8077
Item 8.01. Other Events.

The Board of Directors of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated announced that,
effective as of January 1, 2018, Gary G. Greenfield, 62, will become
Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Henry D.G. Wallace, 72, will at
that time step down from his role as Chairman and will remain a member of
the Board of Directors.





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

October 31, 2017
Name: Jonathan B. Leiken

