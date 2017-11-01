DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 09, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 09, 2017

German: http://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte

English: http://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports





