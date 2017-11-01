

Dear Sir or Madam,







Referring to the voting rights notification (group notification) pursuant to Secs. 21, 24 WpHG dated 26 October 2017 concerning JOST Werke AG, Siemensstrasse 2, 63263 Neu-Isenberg, Germany, NIBC Bank N.V., The Hague (The Netherlands), acting on its" own behalf as well as on behalf of each, NIBC MBF Equity IB B.V., NIBC Principal Investment Equity B.V. and NIBC Principal Investments B.V. (together the "Notifying Persons"), herewith notifies you pursuant to Sec. 27a para. 1 WpHG of the following:







1. Purposes of the acquisition of voting rights:







a) The Notifying Persons intend to generate trading profits with the acquisition.







b) The Notifying Persons do not intend to acquire or to otherwise obtain further voting rights in Jost Werke AG within the next twelve months.







c) The Notifying Persons do not intend to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Jost Werke AG.







d) The Notifying Persons do not intend to materially change the issuer"s capital structure, in particular, the ratio between equity financing and debt financing, and the dividend policy.







2. Origin of the funds used to acquire voting rights:







Pursuant to Sec. 27a para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG we hereby notify you that NIBC MBF Equity IB B.V. acquired the voting rights in Jost Werke AG from NIBC MBF Mezzanine IB B.V. thereby utilizing own funds for the financing of the acquisition. Regarding the other Notifying Persons, the acquisition of voting rights in Jost Werke AG occurred due to the attribution of the voting rights in accordance with Sec. 22 para 1 sentence 1 no. 1 WpHG. Therefore, they neither utilized equity nor debt financing for the acquisition of voting rights in Jost Werke AG.

























