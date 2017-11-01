DGAP-Adhoc: Air Berlin PLC: Opening of debtor-in-possession insolvency proceedings over the assets of entities of the Air Berlin group

Air Berlin PLC: Opening of debtor-in-possession insolvency proceedings over the assets of entities of the Air Berlin group


London, 1 November 2017 - Air Berlin PLC announces that the local district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg today opened the insolvency proceedings over the assets of Air Berlin PLC as well as the assets of Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG and airberlin technik GmbH and ordered debtor-in-possession proceedings in all of the three proceedings.



Person making the notification:

Friedrich Floto, Senior Vice President Group Finance & Investor Relations

Email: ir@airberlin.com



Air Berlin PLC c/o Browne Jacobson LLP, 6 Bevis Marks, Bury Court, London, EC3A 7BA, United Kingdom; ISIN GB00B128C026










Language: English
