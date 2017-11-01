DGAP-Ad-hoc: Air Berlin PLC / Key word(s): Insolvency





Opening of debtor-in-possession insolvency proceedings over the assets of entities of the Air Berlin group

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, MAR)

London, 1 November 2017 - Air Berlin PLC announces that the local district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg today opened the insolvency proceedings over the assets of Air Berlin PLC as well as the assets of Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG and airberlin technik GmbH and ordered debtor-in-possession proceedings in all of the three proceedings.

Person making the notification:



Friedrich Floto, Senior Vice President Group Finance & Investor Relations



Email: ir@airberlin.com

