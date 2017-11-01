DGAP-Adhoc: Air Berlin PLC: Opening of debtor-in-possession insolvency proceedings over the assets of entities of the Air Berlin group
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Air Berlin PLC / Key word(s): Insolvency
Opening of debtor-in-possession insolvency proceedings over the assets of entities of the Air Berlin group
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, MAR)
London, 1 November 2017 - Air Berlin PLC announces that the local district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg today opened the insolvency proceedings over the assets of Air Berlin PLC as well as the assets of Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG and airberlin technik GmbH and ordered debtor-in-possession proceedings in all of the three proceedings.
Person making the notification:
Air Berlin PLC c/o Browne Jacobson LLP, 6 Bevis Marks, Bury Court, London, EC3A 7BA, United Kingdom; ISIN GB00B128C026, WKN AB1000 (Share), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard); ISIN DE000AB100B4 (Bond April 2011 and January 2014), Bondm segment of the open market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; ISIN DE000A1HGM38 (Convertible Bonds 2013), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange; ISIN XS1051719786 (EUR Bond May 2014), Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; ISIN XS1051723895 (CHF Bond May 2014), SIX Swiss Exchange and Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; ISIN DE000A19DMC0 (Convertible Bonds 2017), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange
