Opening of debtor-in-possession insolvency proceedings over the assets of, among others, Air Berlin PLC

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, MAR)

Amsterdam, 1 November 2017 - Air Finance B.V. announces that the local district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg today opened the insolvency proceedings over the assets of Air Berlin PLC as well as the assets of Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG and airberlin technik GmbH and ordered debtor-in-possession proceedings in all of the three proceedings.

Person making the notification:



Michelle Johnson, Director



Email: ir@airberlin.com

Air Berlin Finance B.V., De entree 99 - 197, 1101 HE Amsterdam, Netherlands; ISIN DE000A1HGM38 (Convertible Bonds 2013), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange; ISIN DE000A19DMC0 (Convertible Bonds 2017), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange