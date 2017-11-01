DGAP-Ad-hoc: Air Berlin PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Air Berlin PLC: Imminent insufficiency of assets with respect to Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG





01-Nov-2017 / 16:27 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Imminent insufficiency of assets with respect to Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, MAR)

London, 1 November 2017 - Air Berlin PLC announces that the custodian of the insolvency proceedings opened today over the assets of Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG, attorney-at-law Lucas F. Flöther, notified the local district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg today that the assets are expected not to be sufficient to satisfy the existing priority claims against the estate that go beyond the costs for the insolvency proceedings as and when they fall due (so-called imminent insufficiency of assets (drohende Masseunzulänglichkeit), §§ 208 paragraph 1 sentence 2, 285 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung)).

Person making the notification:



Friedrich Floto, Senior Vice President Group Finance & Investor Relations



Email: ir@airberlin.com

Air Berlin PLC c/o Browne Jacobson LLP, 6 Bevis Marks, Bury Court, London, EC3A 7BA, United Kingdom; ISIN GB00B128C026, WKN AB1000 (Share), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard); ISIN DE000AB100B4 (Bond April 2011 and January 2014), Bondm segment of the open market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; ISIN DE000A1HGM38 (Convertible Bonds 2013), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange; ISIN XS1051719786 (EUR Bond May 2014), Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; ISIN XS1051723895 (CHF Bond May 2014), SIX Swiss Exchange and Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; ISIN DE000A19DMC0 (Convertible Bonds 2017), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange