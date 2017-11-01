DGAP-Adhoc: Air Berlin Finance B.V.: Imminent insufficiency of assets with respect to Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG

Air Berlin Finance B.V.: Imminent insufficiency of assets with respect to Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG


Imminent insufficiency of assets with respect to Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG



Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, MAR)



Amsterdam, 1 November 2017 - Air Finance B.V. announces that the custodian of the insolvency proceedings opened today over the assets of Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG, attorney-at-law Lucas F. Flöther, notified the local district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg today that the assets are expected not to be sufficient to satisfy the existing priority claims against the estate that go beyond the costs for the insolvency proceedings as and when they fall due (so-called imminent insufficiency of assets (drohende Masseunzulänglichkeit), §§ 208 paragraph 1 sentence 2, 285 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung)).



Person making the notification:

Michelle Johnson, Director

Email: ir@airberlin.com



Air Berlin Finance B.V., De entree 99 - 197, 1101 HE Amsterdam, Netherlands; ISIN DE000A1HGM38 (Convertible Bonds 2013), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange; ISIN DE000A19DMC0 (Convertible Bonds 2017), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange










Language: English
Company: Air Berlin PLC

6 Bevis Marks, Bury Court

EC3A 7BA London

United Kingdom
Phone: +49 (0)30 3434 159 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 3434 159 9
E-mail: ir@airberlin.com
Internet: ir.airberlin.com
ISIN: GB00B128C026, DE000AONQ9H6, DE000AB100B4, DE000A1HGM38, XS1051719786, XS1051723895
WKN: AB1000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Luxemburg, SIX





 
