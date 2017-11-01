DGAP-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 2c of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Home Member State


HelloFresh SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 2c of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


01.11.2017 / 19:07


HelloFresh SE announces according to Art. 2c WpHG that Germany is the Home
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com


Notierung vorgesehen / intended to be listed (Frankfurt, Prime Standard)



 
