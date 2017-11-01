DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Home Member State





HelloFresh SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 2c of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





01.11.2017 / 19:07





HelloFresh SE announces according to Art. 2c WpHG that Germany is the Home

Member State.





