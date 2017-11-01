DGAP-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 2c of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. november 01., szerda, 19:07
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Home Member State
HelloFresh SE announces according to Art. 2c WpHG that Germany is the Home
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Saarbrücker Straße 37a
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|Notierung vorgesehen / intended to be listed (Frankfurt, Prime Standard)
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
624249 01.11.2017
