London, United Kingdom - November 01, 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging, and low power connectivity technology, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of privately-held Silego Technology Inc. ("Silego"), the leading provider of Configurable Mixed-signal ICs (CMICs).

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California with approximately 235 employees worldwide, Silego is the pioneer and market leader in CMICs that integrate multiple analog, logic, and discrete component functionality into a single chip. Silego"s product portfolio will strengthen Dialog"s presence in markets including IoT, computing and automotive.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management"s current views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) Dialog"s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, the benefits of the proposed acquisition (ii) expected adoption of new technologies, expected developments in product portfolio, expected future design wins, expected incorporation of products in those of customers, and expected financial results; and (iii) expected cost, revenue technology and other synergies of the proposed acquisition and business and management strategies.

These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Dialog and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dialog"s ability to control or estimate precisely and include but are not limited to: (i) the inherent uncertainty associated with financial projections; (ii) the ability to realize the expected synergies or savings from the proposed acquisition in the amounts or in the timeframe anticipated; (iii) the potential harm to customer, supplier, employee and other relationships caused by the announcement or closing of the proposed acquisition; (iv) the ability to integrate Silego"s businesses into those of Dialog"s in a timely and cost-efficient manner; (v) the development of the markets for Silego"s products; (vi) dependence on key personnel; and (vii) other risks described under the heading "Managing risk and uncertainty" in Dialog Semiconductor"s most recent Annual Report.

We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today"s leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog"s decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what"s next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 1,800 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

