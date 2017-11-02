DGAP-News: Mutares acquires Donges Steeltec
2017. november 02., csütörtök, 07:45
DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion
Mutares (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) has acquired Donges Steeltec, one of Germany"s leading steel construction companies, from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe. Donges generates a turnover of EUR 36m with 200 employees. The business provides significant synergies with Balcke-Dürr, Mutares" manufacturer of power plant components.
Mutares has acquired Donges Steeltec from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe. Donges is one of Germany"s leading steel construction companies located in Darmstadt. It generates a turnover of EUR 36m with 200 highly qualified employees. Its product range is focussed on bridges, power plants, sports arenas, hangars as well as industrial and transport constructions. Particularly the dynamic business with bridges should boost Donges" development in the coming years.
The divestment of Donges was driven by a refocusing of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe on its core business. Donges fits perfectly into Mutares" Engineering & Technology segment and provides significant synergy potential with Balcke-Dürr in procurement, sales, and IT. The operational experience of Mutares and Balcke-Dürr was highly appreciated by the seller which is another confirmationof Mutares" unique positioning.
Company profile of Mutares AG
For further information please contact:
Mutares AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mutares AG
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMSH2
|WKN:
|A0SMSH
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
624259 02.11.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]