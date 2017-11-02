DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb raises 2017 full-year PBT guidance to between EUR195 million and EUR200 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast


Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb raises 2017 full-year PBT guidance to between EUR195 million and EUR200 million


02-Nov-2017 / 15:19 CET/CEST


Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) generated consolidated pre-tax profit of EUR51 million (IFRS, unaudited) during the third quarter. Pre-tax profit for the first nine months totalled EUR154 million. Against this background, and especially given an anticipated stable development in the fourth quarter, pbb raises its guidance for the full year 2017, to pre-tax profit of between EUR195 million and EUR200 million. At the half-year point, pbb had moderately raised its original expectations of between EUR150 million and EUR170 million for the first time, indicating a pre-tax result at the upper end of the range, or slightly above.




Contact:

Walter Allwicher

+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787







Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Freisinger Strasse 5

85716 Unterschleissheim

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
Fax: +49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
E-mail: info@pfandbriefbank.com
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
ISIN: DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investor-relations/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank"s Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investor-relations/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
WKN: 801900
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxemburg, SIX





 
