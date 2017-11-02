DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL CARBON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 09, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 09, 2017

German: http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte/Quartalsberichte/index.html?__locale=de

English: http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/international/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/index.html?__locale=en





