2017. november 02., csütörtök, 15:57





02.11.2017 / 15:57


SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 09, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 09, 2017
German: http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte/Quartalsberichte/index.html?__locale=de
English: http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/international/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/index.html?__locale=en














Language: English
