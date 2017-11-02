DGAP-AFR: United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


United Internet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2017
German: http://www.united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html
English: http://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html














Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
