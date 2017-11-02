







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





02.11.2017 / 16:53







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Rony

Last name(s):

Vogel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Mynaric AG





b) LEI

8945004QR4AMZMH84X56



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0JCY11





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

57.00 EUR





33060.00 EUR



57.50 EUR





32775.00 EUR



58.00 EUR





33524.00 EUR



57.50 EUR





33695.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

57.4996 EUR





133054.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-30; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



