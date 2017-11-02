DGAP-DD: Mynaric AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Rony
Last name(s): Vogel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mynaric AG


b) LEI

8945004QR4AMZMH84X56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
57.00 EUR 33060.00 EUR
57.50 EUR 32775.00 EUR
58.00 EUR 33524.00 EUR
57.50 EUR 33695.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
57.4996 EUR 133054.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-30; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG

Friedrichshafener Str. 3

82205 Gilching

Germany
Internet: www.mynaric.com





 
