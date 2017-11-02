

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: JOST Werke AG





JOST Werke AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





02.11.2017 / 17:43





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dear Sir or Madam,







Referring to the voting rights notification (group notification) pursuant to Secs. 21, 24 WpHG dated 10 October 2017 concerning JOST Werke AG, Siemensstrasse 2, 63263 Neu-Isenberg, Germany, Black Diamond Capital Management, L.L.C., Wilmington, Delaware (USA), acting on its" own behalf as well as on behalf of each, GSC Manager, LLC, GSC Acquisition Holdings, LLC, GSC Mezzanine II GP, LLC and GSC European Mezzanine Investors II, L.P. (together the "Notifying Persons"), herewith notifies you pursuant to Sec. 27a para. 1 WpHG of the following:







1. Purposes of the acquisition of voting rights:







a) The Notifying Persons do not hold voting rights in Jost Werke AG. They are indirect shareholders of several entities that hold voting rights in Jost Werke AG (the "Shareholders"). The Shareholders were allocated the voting rights following the conversion of certain instruments that were issued by the shareholders of Jost Werke AG prior to the IPO of Jost Werke AG. The Notifying Persons, together with the Shareholders, now intend to realize the economic value of the instruments. At the time of this notification, the Notifying Persons do not pursue strategic objectives.







b) The Notifying Persons may from time to time consider acquiring or otherwise obtaining further voting rights in Jost Werke AG within the next twelve months.







c) The Notifying Persons do not intend to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Jost Werke AG above and beyond the exercise of voting rights in the annual shareholders" meeting of Jost Werke AG.







d) The Notifying Persons do not intend to materially change the issuer"s capital structure, in particular, the ratio between equity financing and debt financing, and the dividend policy.







2. Origin of the funds used to acquire voting rights:







Pursuant to Sec. 27a para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG, we hereby notify you that the shares were obtained by way of an indirect assignment (attribution) of the voting rights in accordance with Sec. 22 para 1 sentence 1 no. 1 WpHG. Therefore, neither equity nor debt financing has been utilized by the Notifying Persons for the acquisition of voting rights in Jost Werke AG.





























