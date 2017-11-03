DGAP-News: Pharnext To Attend November Investors Conferences

2017. november 02., csütörtök, 17:48





DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Conference


Pharnext To Attend November Investors Conferences


02.11.2017 / 17:48



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Pharnext To Attend November Investors Conferences

 



PARIS, France, 5:45pm, November 2nd (CET) - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that senior management will be attending the following conferences taking place in November 2017 throughout Europe.

 



  • BIO-Europe(R) 2017[1], on November 6-8, 2017 at CityCube Berlin, Berlin, Germany.

     

  • Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference[2] on November 16, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

     

  • Actionaria[3], Individuals shareholders exhibition on November 23-24, 2017 at Palais des Congrès, Paris, France.
    Corporate Overview Presentation: during "Facing the leaders" on

    November 23, from 3:45pm to 4:00pm CET. Speaker : Mr. Olivier Legrand, Pharnext.

     

  • Geneva European Midcap Event[4]on November 28, 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland.

If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during either of these events or if you need more information about Pharnext"s participation, please send an email to investors@pharnext.com




About Pharnext



Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer"s disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY(TM). The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG(TM) offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.



 



Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).



For more information, visit www.pharnext.com




CONTACTS:









Pharnext

René GoedKoop

Chief Medical Officer
medical@pharnext.com

+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30

 		 Investor Relations (USA)

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Matthew Shinseki
matthew@sternir.com

+1 212 362 1200

 
Investor Relations (Europa)

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529252 22

 		 Media Relations (USA)

RooneyPartners

Marion Janic
mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 4017

 
Media Relations (Europa)

ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol

Margaux Pronost
pharnext@alizerp.com

+33 (0)1 44 54 36 64		 Financial Communication (Frankreich)

Actifin

Stéphane Ruiz
sruiz@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 15


[1]https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/bioeurope/about-bio-europe
[2]http://www.jefferies.com/OurFirm/Conferences/325/352
[3]http://www.actionaria.com/
[4]http://www.midcapevents.com/geneva2017/home/















02.11.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




624625  02.11.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=624625&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum