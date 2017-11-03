DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Conference





Pharnext To Attend November Investors Conferences





02.11.2017







Pharnext To Attend November Investors Conferences





PARIS, France, 5:45pm, November 2nd (CET) - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that senior management will be attending the following conferences taking place in November 2017 throughout Europe.





BIO-Europe(R) 2017 [1] , on November 6-8, 2017 at CityCube Berlin, Berlin, Germany.





Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference [2] on November 16, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.





Actionaria [3] , Individuals shareholders exhibition on November 23-24, 2017 at Palais des Congrès, Paris, France.

Geneva European Midcap Event[4]on November 28, 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland.



If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during either of these events or if you need more information about Pharnext"s participation, please send an email to investors@pharnext.com



About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer"s disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY(TM). The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG(TM) offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.

Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com



CONTACTS:

Pharnext



René GoedKoop



Chief Medical Officer

medical@pharnext.com



+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30





Investor Relations (USA)



Stern Investor Relations, Inc.



Matthew Shinseki

matthew@sternir.com



+1 212 362 1200





Investor Relations (Europa)



MC Services AG



Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu



+49 211 529252 22





Media Relations (USA)



RooneyPartners



Marion Janic

mjanic@rooneyco.com



+1 212 223 4017





Media Relations (Europa)



ALIZE RP



Caroline Carmagnol



Margaux Pronost

pharnext@alizerp.com



+33 (0)1 44 54 36 64

Financial Communication (Frankreich)



Actifin



Stéphane Ruiz

sruiz@actifin.fr



+33 (0)1 56 88 11 15





[1]https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/bioeurope/about-bio-europe

[2]http://www.jefferies.com/OurFirm/Conferences/325/352

[3]http://www.actionaria.com/

[4]http://www.midcapevents.com/geneva2017/home/