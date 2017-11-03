DGAP-News: Pharnext To Attend November Investors Conferences
2017. november 02., csütörtök, 17:48
DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Conference
Pharnext To Attend November Investors Conferences
PARIS, France, 5:45pm, November 2nd (CET) - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that senior management will be attending the following conferences taking place in November 2017 throughout Europe.
If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during either of these events or if you need more information about Pharnext"s participation, please send an email to investors@pharnext.com
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer"s disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY(TM). The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG(TM) offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.
Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).
For more information, visit www.pharnext.com
624625 02.11.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]