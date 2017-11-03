DGAP-Ad-hoc: Befesa S.A. / Key word(s): IPO





Befesa S.A. sets final offer price at EUR 28.00

Ratingen, 2 November 2017

Befesa S.A ("Befesa" or "the Company"), a leading European provider of environmental services to the secondary steel and aluminium industries, and the company"s owner, funds advised by private equity firm Triton ("Triton" or the "Selling Shareholder"), have set the final offer price at EUR 28.00 per share. Befesa"s shares are expected to be trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BFSA and the ISIN LU1704650164 from 3 November 2017.

A total of 14,308,000 ordinary shares from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder will be placed in the initial public offering. In addition, up to 2,146,200 ordinary shares have been made available from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder to cover potential over-allotments (the "Greenshoe Option"). Assuming a full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, the total offer volume amounts to EUR 461 million. At full conversion of the 20,633 class A preference shares held by the Selling Shareholder into ordinary shares in the Company, and the final offer price of EUR 28.00 per share, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company will be 34,066,705. Befesa"s total market capitalization will amount to EUR 954 million. Assuming a full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, the free float will amount to approximately 48.3 %.

About Befesa

Befesa is a leading international provider of critical environmental regulated services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities located in Germany, Spain, Sweden, France and the UK, as well as in Turkey and South Korea. Through its two business units, steel dust and aluminium salt slags recycling services, Befesa manages and recycles more than 1,300,000 tons of residues annually, with a production of more than 600,000 tons of new materials, which Befesa reintroduces in the market, closing the material recycling loop and reducing the consumption of natural resources. Further information can be found on the Company"s website: www.befesa.com

Media Relations

Max Hohenberg



Email: max.hohenberg@cnc-communications.com



Mobil: +49 172 899 6264

Maximilian Karpf



Email: maximilian.karpf@cnc-communications.com



Mobil: +44 7970 716 953

Investor Relations

Rafael Pérez



Email: irbefesa@befesa.com



Befesa Management Services GmbH



Balcke-Dürr-Allee 1



40882 Ratingen



Deutschland (Germany)

Disclaimer

This communication does not constitute or form part of an offer of securities for sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be restricted. The securities referred to in this communication have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except on the basis of an applicable exemption from registration or in a transaction not subject to registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States or anywhere else, except for Germany.

In the United Kingdom, this communication is directed only at persons who: (i) are qualified investors within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) and any relevant implementing measures and/or (ii) are outside the United Kingdom or (iii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within the definition of "investment professionals" contained in article 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or are persons falling within article 49 (2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order, or fall within another exemption to the Order (all such persons referred to in (i) to (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This communication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The public offering in Germany will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a published securities prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and the Council of 4 November 2003, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive"). An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus is available free of charge from the Company, Befesa S.A., 2C rue Albert Borschette, L-1246, Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, or on www.befesa.com.

Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate," "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company"s or its industry"s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Joint Bookrunners are acting exclusively for Befesa and Triton in connection with the Offering. They will not regard any other person as their respective client in relation to the Offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than Befesa and Triton for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the Offering, the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.