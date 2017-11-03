







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Awill Holdings Limited



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Guoping

Last name(s):

CHEN

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Amendment

Amendment (1a), 2a), and 4c))



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Vtion Wireless Technology AG





b) LEI

8945004S508JQGG50X93



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000CHEN993





b) Nature of the transaction

Mr. Guoping Chen is the sole shareholder of Sunshine Century Investment Ltd. ("SCI") and Awill Holdings Limited ("Awill"). SCI held 460,530 (3.77%) of the shares in the issuer Vtion Wireless Technology AG ("Vtion"); Awill held 7,393,892 (60.54%) of the shares in Vtion.

Mr. Chen is also a member of the management (Vorstandsmitglied) of Vtion.

On 3 October 2017, SCI transferred all of its 460,530 shares (3.77%) in Vtion for the day"s market price of EUR 0.34 to Awill. The purchase price will be returned to Awill, so that effectively the purchase price for the transfer of the shares would be EUR 0.00.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.34 EUR





156580.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.3400 EUR





156580.2000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-03; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



