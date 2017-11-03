DGAP-DD: Vtion Wireless Technology AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Sunshine Century Investment Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Guoping
Last name(s): CHEN
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Amendment

Amendment (1a), 2a), and 4c))

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vtion Wireless Technology AG


b) LEI

8945004S508JQGG50X93 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000CHEN993


b) Nature of the transaction

Mr. Guoping Chen is the sole shareholder of Sunshine Century Investment Ltd. ("SCI") and Awill Holdings Limited ("Awill"). SCI held 460,530 (3.77%) of the shares in the issuer Vtion Wireless Technology AG ("Vtion"); Awill held 7,393,892 (60.54%) of the shares in Vtion.
Mr. Chen is also a member of the management (Vorstandsmitglied) of Vtion.
On 3 October 2017, SCI transferred all of its 460,530 shares (3.77%) in Vtion for the day"s market price of EUR 0.34 to Awill. The purchase price will be returned to Awill, so that effectively the purchase price for the transfer of the shares would be EUR 0.00.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.34 EUR 156580.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.3400 EUR 156580.2000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-03; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Vtion Wireless Technology AG

Westhafenplatz 1 (Westfalen Tower)

60327 Frankfurt

Germany
Internet: www.vtion.de





 
