DGAP-AFR: NorCom Information Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017. november 03., péntek, 17:44
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NorCom Information Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NorCom Information Technology AG hereby announces that the following
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NorCom Information Technology AG
|Gabelsbergerstraße 4
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.norcom.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
625025 03.11.2017
