2017. november 03., péntek, 17:44





NorCom Information Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


03.11.2017 / 17:44


NorCom Information Technology AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 10, 2017
German: http://www.norcom.de/de/finanzberichte














Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology AG

Gabelsbergerstraße 4

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.norcom.de





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

