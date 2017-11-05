

In recent months, subsequent to the end of the quiet period related to the US lowband incentive auction, T-Mobile US, Inc (64% owned by Deutsche Telekom) and Sprint Corp. together with their main shareholders Deutsche Telekom AG and Softbank Corp. have discussed a potential combination of the businesses of both U.S. based companies. An agreement could not be reached, and as a result the discussions have been terminated.











