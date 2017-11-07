







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





06.11.2017 / 18:03







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Marc

Last name(s):

de Jong



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

First Sensor AG





b) LEI

52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007201907





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares via a joint account held by Marc de Jong and his wife Johanna Schurink - de Jong





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.93 EUR





6579.30 EUR



21.84 EUR





6550.80 EUR



21.75 EUR





6526.20 EUR



21.80 EUR





6540.90 EUR



21.80 EUR





6540.90 EUR



21.71 EUR





6513.30 EUR



21.60 EUR





6480.30 EUR



21.52 EUR





4282.48 EUR



21.29 EUR





4896.93 EUR



21.29 EUR





1703.28 EUR



21.29 EUR





4896.93 EUR



21.29 EUR





1490.37 EUR



21.30 EUR





6390.30 EUR



21.22 EUR





6576.96 EUR



21.22 EUR





4031.04 EUR



21.26 EUR





4252.20 EUR



21.26 EUR





6378.30 EUR



21.15 EUR





6555.26 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

21.5060 EUR





97185.75 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-01; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























06.11.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



