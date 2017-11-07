DGAP-DD: First Sensor AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.11.2017 / 18:03



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Marc
Last name(s): de Jong

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

First Sensor AG


b) LEI

52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007201907


b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares via a joint account held by Marc de Jong and his wife Johanna Schurink - de Jong


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




























































































Price(s) Volume(s)
21.93 EUR 6579.30 EUR
21.84 EUR 6550.80 EUR
21.75 EUR 6526.20 EUR
21.80 EUR 6540.90 EUR
21.80 EUR 6540.90 EUR
21.71 EUR 6513.30 EUR
21.60 EUR 6480.30 EUR
21.52 EUR 4282.48 EUR
21.29 EUR 4896.93 EUR
21.29 EUR 1703.28 EUR
21.29 EUR 4896.93 EUR
21.29 EUR 1490.37 EUR
21.30 EUR 6390.30 EUR
21.22 EUR 6576.96 EUR
21.22 EUR 4031.04 EUR
21.26 EUR 4252.20 EUR
21.26 EUR 6378.30 EUR
21.15 EUR 6555.26 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
21.5060 EUR 97185.75 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-01; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com





 
