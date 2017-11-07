DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





SMT Scharf AG approves capital increase excluding subscription rates





06-Nov-2017 / 18:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMT Scharf AG approves capital increase excluding subscription rates

Hamm, November 6, 2017 - The Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG (ISIN: DE0005751986 / WKN: 575198), Hamm, has today passed a resolution, with Supervisory Board approval, to implement a capital increase under partial utilisation of Authorised Capital 2016, and excluding subscription rights for existing shareholders.

The share capital of currently EUR 4,200,000.00 is to be increased by up to EUR 420,000.00 against cash capital contributions through issuing up to 420,000 new no par value ordinary bearer shares with a proportional amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per ordinary bearer share ("New Shares") to up to EUR 4,620,000.00. The New Shares are to be dividend-entitled from January 1, 2017, and are to be included in the existing listing in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

Dero Bank AG, Munich, was authorised to subscribe for and underwrite the New Shares with the obligation to offer the New Shares to institutional investors as part of a private placement, at a placing price yet to be determined.

The proceeds from the transaction are to finance the SMT Scharf Group"s further internal and external growth and lay the basis for further corporate acquisitions.

The placement starts today, November 6, 2017, and will end prospectively on November 7, 2017. The Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG will determine and publish the placement price prospectively on November 7, 2017.

SMT Scharf AG

The Managing Board



Company profile



The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products are captivated railway systems that are deployed all over the world, primarily in hard coal mines, but also in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tons and on gradients of up to 30 degrees. In addition, the Group supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. The SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in seven countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa. SMT Scharf AG has been listed in the Prime Standard (Regulated Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since April 11, 2007.

Contact



Investor Relations



cometis AG



Henryk Deter / Thorben Burbach



Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23



Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66



Email: burbach@cometis.de