DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG approves capital increase excluding subscription rates
2017. november 06., hétfő, 18:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
SMT Scharf AG approves capital increase excluding subscription rates
Hamm, November 6, 2017 - The Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG (ISIN: DE0005751986 / WKN: 575198), Hamm, has today passed a resolution, with Supervisory Board approval, to implement a capital increase under partial utilisation of Authorised Capital 2016, and excluding subscription rights for existing shareholders.
The share capital of currently EUR 4,200,000.00 is to be increased by up to EUR 420,000.00 against cash capital contributions through issuing up to 420,000 new no par value ordinary bearer shares with a proportional amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per ordinary bearer share ("New Shares") to up to EUR 4,620,000.00. The New Shares are to be dividend-entitled from January 1, 2017, and are to be included in the existing listing in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).
Dero Bank AG, Munich, was authorised to subscribe for and underwrite the New Shares with the obligation to offer the New Shares to institutional investors as part of a private placement, at a placing price yet to be determined.
The proceeds from the transaction are to finance the SMT Scharf Group"s further internal and external growth and lay the basis for further corporate acquisitions.
The placement starts today, November 6, 2017, and will end prospectively on November 7, 2017. The Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG will determine and publish the placement price prospectively on November 7, 2017.
SMT Scharf AG
The Managing Board
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 2381 960-01
|Fax:
|+49 2381 960-230
|E-mail:
|info@smtscharf.com
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005751986
|WKN:
|575198
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
625503 06-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
