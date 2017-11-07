DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG approves capital increase excluding subscription rates

SMT Scharf AG approves capital increase excluding subscription rates


06-Nov-2017


Hamm, November 6, 2017 - The Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG (ISIN: DE0005751986 / WKN: 575198), Hamm, has today passed a resolution, with Supervisory Board approval, to implement a capital increase under partial utilisation of Authorised Capital 2016, and excluding subscription rights for existing shareholders.



The share capital of currently EUR 4,200,000.00 is to be increased by up to EUR 420,000.00 against cash capital contributions through issuing up to 420,000 new no par value ordinary bearer shares with a proportional amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per ordinary bearer share ("New Shares") to up to EUR 4,620,000.00. The New Shares are to be dividend-entitled from January 1, 2017, and are to be included in the existing listing in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).



Dero Bank AG, Munich, was authorised to subscribe for and underwrite the New Shares with the obligation to offer the New Shares to institutional investors as part of a private placement, at a placing price yet to be determined.



The proceeds from the transaction are to finance the SMT Scharf Group"s further internal and external growth and lay the basis for further corporate acquisitions.



The placement starts today, November 6, 2017, and will end prospectively on November 7, 2017. The Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG will determine and publish the placement price prospectively on November 7, 2017.



SMT Scharf AG



Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products are captivated railway systems that are deployed all over the world, primarily in hard coal mines, but also in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tons and on gradients of up to 30 degrees. In addition, the Group supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. The SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in seven countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa. SMT Scharf AG has been listed in the Prime Standard (Regulated Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since April 11, 2007.



Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Henryk Deter / Thorben Burbach

Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-230
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE0005751986
WKN: 575198
