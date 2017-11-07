DGAP-Adhoc: All for One Steeb AG: Key Preliminary Figures for Financial Year 2016/17. First Forecast for 2017/18
2017. november 06., hétfő, 18:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: All for One Steeb AG / Key word(s): Forecast
All for One Steeb AG - Key Preliminary Figures for Financial Year 2016/17. First Forecast for 2017/18
Filderstadt, 6 November 2017 - After a strong 4th quarter (Jul - Sep 17) and based on initial preliminary and as yet unaudited key financial figures, All for One Steeb AG, the Number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market and a leading IT service provider, posted sales of EUR 300.5 million (plus 13%, 2015/16: EUR 266.3 million) and an EBIT of EUR 20.1 million (plus 6%, 2015/16: EUR 18.8 million) in the financial year 2016/17 (Oct 16 - Sep 17). As a result, the annual forecast calling for revenues to range from EUR 290 million to 300 million was surpassed, while the projected EBIT of between EUR 19.0 million und 20.5 million was reached within its upper target range. Digital transformation, together with the generational change from SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA and an enhanced cloud services business, proved once again to the be primary driver of growth in the 4th quarter (Jul - Sep 17).
Today, All for One Steeb AG also set its outlook for the financial year 2017/18, according to which the company is forecasting revenues of EUR 315 million to 325 million. The EBIT is projected to be between EUR 20.5 million and 22.0 million. This includes another increase in investments for further expanding the business to not only support sustained growth in recurring revenues, but also strengthen the business model.
All for One Steeb AG will release its final consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2016/17 as scheduled during its financial results press conference on 14 December 2017. Explanations of the key financial figures used in this announcement can be found at http://www.all-for-one.com/keyfiguresFAQ.
Contact:
All for One Steeb AG, Dirk Sonntag, Head of Corporate & Investor Relations, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About All for One Steeb
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Steeb AG
|Gottlieb-Manz-Straße 1
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-260
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-222
|E-mail:
|dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
625575 06-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
