Filderstadt, 6 November 2017 - After a strong 4th quarter (Jul - Sep 17) and based on initial preliminary and as yet unaudited key financial figures, All for One Steeb AG, the Number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market and a leading IT service provider, posted sales of EUR 300.5 million (plus 13%, 2015/16: EUR 266.3 million) and an EBIT of EUR 20.1 million (plus 6%, 2015/16: EUR 18.8 million) in the financial year 2016/17 (Oct 16 - Sep 17). As a result, the annual forecast calling for revenues to range from EUR 290 million to 300 million was surpassed, while the projected EBIT of between EUR 19.0 million und 20.5 million was reached within its upper target range. Digital transformation, together with the generational change from SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA and an enhanced cloud services business, proved once again to the be primary driver of growth in the 4th quarter (Jul - Sep 17).



Today, All for One Steeb AG also set its outlook for the financial year 2017/18, according to which the company is forecasting revenues of EUR 315 million to 325 million. The EBIT is projected to be between EUR 20.5 million and 22.0 million. This includes another increase in investments for further expanding the business to not only support sustained growth in recurring revenues, but also strengthen the business model.



All for One Steeb AG will release its final consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2016/17 as scheduled during its financial results press conference on 14 December 2017. Explanations of the key financial figures used in this announcement can be found at http://www.all-for-one.com/keyfiguresFAQ.



All for One Steeb AG, Dirk Sonntag, Head of Corporate & Investor Relations, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com

All for One Steeb AG (ISIN DE0005110001) is the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market and a leading IT service provider. The full-service provider"s portfolio comprises end-to-end services and solutions across the entire IT value chain, from management and technology consulting, SAP industry solutions and cloud applications up to highly scalable hosting and cloud services out of its German datacenters, where All for One Steeb is orchestrating highly available IT operations for all business-related IT systems - including SAP solutions as well as Microsoft Exchange or Sharepoint. This is why market observers also rank All for One Steeb amongst the leading IT service providers for Outsourcing and Cloud Services, SAP HANA, Business Analytics and Performance Management, Human Capital Management, Application Management Services or Communications and Collaboration. As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with more than 1,400 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry. As a founding member of United VARs, the largest global network of leading SAP partners, All for One Steeb guarantees a comprehensive consulting and service portfolio as well as the best local support in some 80 countries. In the financial year 2016/17, All for One Steeb AG achieved a preliminary turnover of EUR 300.5 millon. The company is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



www.all-for-one.com/english



