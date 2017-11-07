DGAP-News: All for One Steeb AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





All for One Steeb AG - Preliminary Figures for Financial Year 2016/17. Revenue Forecast Surpassed. Earnings in Upper Target Range. Outlook for 2017/18

Preliminary, unaudited key financial figures (IFRS) for financial year 2016/17:

- Sales: EUR 300.5 million (+13% over prior year)

- EBIT: EUR 20.1 million (+6% over prior year)

- EBT: EUR 19.4 million (+11% over prior year)

- Group earnings after tax: EUR 13.1 million (+6% over prior year)

- Equity ratio of 41% (30 Sep 2016: 39%)

- Major gains in SAP HANA and cloud business

- Outlook 2017/18: Growth will continue to be sustained by renewed major investing for the future

Filderstadt, 6 November 2017 - All for One Steeb AG, the Number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market and a leading IT service provider, today published its preliminary, unaudited figures (IFRS) for the financial year 2016/17 (1 Oct 2016 to 30 Sep 2017). Preliminary total annual sales for 2016/17 increased 13% to EUR 300.5 million (2015/16: EUR 266.3 million).

The recurring sales revenues from outsourcing and cloud services (including software maintenance) improved 11% to EUR 130.5 million (2015/16: EUR 117.7 million) and account for a 43% share (2015/16: 44%) of total sales. Revenues from the sale of SAP licenses increased 18% to EUR 38.8 million (2015/16: EUR 32.8 million) and set a new record once again. Consulting revenues gained 13% to EUR 124.8 million (2015/16: EUR 110.9 million).

»Two acquisitions had a major impact on the past financial year, these being the taking over of B4B Solutions GmbH, Graz/Austria, as at 1 November 2016 and inside Unternehmensberatung GmbH, Oldenburg, as at 1 April 2017. These two transactions underscore our continuing strategy of advancing to become the midmarket sector"s leading provider of cloud services, to include the sales, marketing and human resources lines of business. What"s more, and with the establishment of the company ALLFOYE Managementberatung GmbH, Düsseldorf, we have laid the foundation to go beyond information technology and also position our customers" strategies, business models, organisations and corporate cultures for the future as they undergo digital transformation«, said All for One Steeb CFO Stefan Land.

Despite these investments, All for One Steeb was able to improve its preliminary EBIT 2016/17 by 6% to EUR 20.1 million (2015/16: EUR 18.8 million). The EBIT margin was thus 6.7% (2015/16: 7.1%). The EBT increased to EUR 19.4 million, for a plus of 11% over the prior year (2015/16: EUR 17.4 million). Group earnings after tax improved 6% to EUR 13.1 million (2015/16: EUR 12.3 million). The equity ratio improved to 41% (30 Sep 2016: 39%) while the number of employees rose 13% to 1,476 (30 Sep 2016: 1,302).

The forecast for the financial year 2016/17, which was further specified on 8 May 2017 and projected revenues of between EUR 290 million and 300 million and an EBIT within a range of EUR 19.0 million to 20.5 million, was surpassed in terms of sales and was reached within the EBIT"s upper target range.

In the financial year 2017/18, All for One Steeb again wants to capitalise on the momentum for greater sustained growth and invest heavily in both expanding its cloud portfolio and its proprietary industry solutions for SAP S/4HANA as the digital core system. This should enable recurring revenues to improve continuously into the future and strengthen the business model. Revenues in 2017/18 are projected to be between EUR 315 million and 325 million with an EBIT of from EUR 20,5 million to 22,0 million.

All for One Steeb AG will release its final consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2016/17 as scheduled during its financial results press conference on 14 December 2017.



About All for One Steeb



All for One Steeb AG (ISIN DE0005110001) is the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market and a leading IT service provider. The full-service provider"s portfolio comprises end-to-end services and solutions across the entire IT value chain, from management and technology consulting, SAP industry solutions and cloud applications up to highly scalable hosting and cloud services out of its German datacenters, where All for One Steeb is orchestrating highly available IT operations for all business-related IT systems - including SAP solutions as well as Microsoft Exchange or Sharepoint. This is why market observers also rank All for One Steeb amongst the leading IT service providers for Outsourcing and Cloud Services, SAP HANA, Business Analytics and Performance Management, Human Capital Management, Application Management Services or Communications and Collaboration. As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with more than 1,400 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry. As a founding member of United VARs, the largest global network of leading SAP partners, All for One Steeb guarantees a comprehensive consulting and service portfolio as well as the best local support in some 80 countries. In the financial year 2016/17, All for One Steeb AG achieved a preliminary turnover of EUR 300.5 millon. The company is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

