DGAP-Adhoc: innogy SE: innogy and SSE are in advanced discussions on combining their retail activities in Great Britain
2017. november 07., kedd, 15:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: innogy SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Venture
innogy SE ("innogy") and SSE plc ("SSE") are in advanced exclusive discussions regarding a combination of the retail activities of innogy"s subsidiary npower and SSE"s B2C (retail customers) and Energy+ activities in Great Britain. The combined business would be listed and SSE would demerge its shares to its shareholders. No binding agreements regarding the terms of the combination have been entered into at this stage. Any transaction would be subject to appropriate corporate and board approvals and the consent of the competent competition and regulatory authorities.
Responsible person: Dr. Claudia Mayfeld, General Counsel of innogy SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innogy SE
|Opernplatz 1
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-12-00
|E-mail:
|invest@innogy.com
|Internet:
|www.innogy.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AADD2
|WKN:
|A2AADD
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
626041 07-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
