DGAP-Adhoc: innogy SE: innogy and SSE are in advanced discussions on combining their retail activities in Great Britain

2017. november 07., kedd, 15:21





DGAP-Ad-hoc: innogy SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Venture


innogy SE: innogy and SSE are in advanced discussions on combining their retail activities in Great Britain


07-Nov-2017 / 15:21 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



innogy SE ("innogy") and SSE plc ("SSE") are in advanced exclusive discussions regarding a combination of the retail activities of innogy"s subsidiary npower and SSE"s B2C (retail customers) and Energy+ activities in Great Britain. The combined business would be listed and SSE would demerge its shares to its shareholders. No binding agreements regarding the terms of the combination have been entered into at this stage. Any transaction would be subject to appropriate corporate and board approvals and the consent of the competent competition and regulatory authorities.



Responsible person: Dr. Claudia Mayfeld, General Counsel of innogy SE










07-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: innogy SE

Opernplatz 1

45128 Essen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-12-00
E-mail: invest@innogy.com
Internet: www.innogy.com
ISIN: DE000A2AADD2
WKN: A2AADD
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



626041  07-Nov-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=626041&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum