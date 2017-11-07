

DGAP-Ad-hoc: innogy SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Venture





innogy SE: innogy and SSE are in advanced discussions on combining their retail activities in Great Britain





07-Nov-2017 / 15:21 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







innogy SE ("innogy") and SSE plc ("SSE") are in advanced exclusive discussions regarding a combination of the retail activities of innogy"s subsidiary npower and SSE"s B2C (retail customers) and Energy+ activities in Great Britain. The combined business would be listed and SSE would demerge its shares to its shareholders. No binding agreements regarding the terms of the combination have been entered into at this stage. Any transaction would be subject to appropriate corporate and board approvals and the consent of the competent competition and regulatory authorities.



