07.11.2017 / 16:07





Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: November 15, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 15, 2017

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte

English: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports





