2017. november 07., kedd, 17:05





ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


07.11.2017 / 17:05


ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2017
German: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/
English: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/














Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Rohmerplatz 33-37

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com





 
