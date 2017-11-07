DGAP-AFR: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017. november 07., kedd, 17:05
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
626141 07.11.2017
