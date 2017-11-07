DGAP-DD: SAP SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


























































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
100.1997989 EUR 1502996.98 EUR
100.0245000 EUR 1500367.50 EUR
100.0000000 EUR 1500000.00 EUR
99.9706980 EUR 499853.49 EUR
99.1332582 EUR 1982665.16 EUR
99.7070247 EUR 498535.12 EUR
99.6064987 EUR 498032.49 EUR
99.6181973 EUR 498090.99 EUR
99.4865260 EUR 497432.63 EUR
99.0752673 EUR 495376.34 EUR
99.3004933 EUR 496502.47 EUR
99.2513920 EUR 496256.96 EUR
99.0688513 EUR 495344.26 EUR
99.0758487 EUR 495379.24 EUR
98.7636500 EUR 493818.25 EUR
98.4794472 EUR 1477191.71 EUR
98.5772880 EUR 1478659.32 EUR
98.6386096 EUR 1479579.14 EUR
98.6042772 EUR 1479064.16 EUR
98.5793182 EUR 3943172.73 EUR
98.6635138 EUR 3946540.55 EUR
98.7151354 EUR 3948605.42 EUR
98.5660252 EUR 3942641.01 EUR
98.7900000 EUR 13830600.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
99.0828073 EUR 47559747.50 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-02; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
