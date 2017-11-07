







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





07.11.2017 / 18:12







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.

First name:

Hasso

Last name(s):

Plattner

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

100.1997989 EUR





1502996.98 EUR



100.0245000 EUR





1500367.50 EUR



100.0000000 EUR





1500000.00 EUR



99.9706980 EUR





499853.49 EUR



99.1332582 EUR





1982665.16 EUR



99.7070247 EUR





498535.12 EUR



99.6064987 EUR





498032.49 EUR



99.6181973 EUR





498090.99 EUR



99.4865260 EUR





497432.63 EUR



99.0752673 EUR





495376.34 EUR



99.3004933 EUR





496502.47 EUR



99.2513920 EUR





496256.96 EUR



99.0688513 EUR





495344.26 EUR



99.0758487 EUR





495379.24 EUR



98.7636500 EUR





493818.25 EUR



98.4794472 EUR





1477191.71 EUR



98.5772880 EUR





1478659.32 EUR



98.6386096 EUR





1479579.14 EUR



98.6042772 EUR





1479064.16 EUR



98.5793182 EUR





3943172.73 EUR



98.6635138 EUR





3946540.55 EUR



98.7151354 EUR





3948605.42 EUR



98.5660252 EUR





3942641.01 EUR



98.7900000 EUR





13830600.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

99.0828073 EUR





47559747.50 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-02; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



