Drillisch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


07.11.2017 / 21:00


Drillisch AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2017
German: https://www.drillisch.de/investor-relations/berichte
English: https://www.drillisch.de/investor-relations/reports














Language: English
Company: Drillisch AG

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Germany
Internet: www.drillisch.de





 
