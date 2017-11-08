DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Drillisch AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Drillisch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





07.11.2017 / 21:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Drillisch AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2017

German: https://www.drillisch.de/investor-relations/berichte

English: https://www.drillisch.de/investor-relations/reports





07.11.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

