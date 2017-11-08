DGAP-News: InflaRx Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
2017. november 08.
DGAP-News: InflaRx GmbH / Key word(s): IPO
InflaRx Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2017. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808 7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About InflaRx: InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a.
626335 08.11.2017
