2017. november 08., szerda, 08:00
- EBIT of euro 23.7 million (prior year: euro 7.2 million)
- International business continues to develop positively
- Profit guidance increased to euro 17 to 23 million
Cuxhaven, November 8, 2017 - PNE WIND AG achieved significant operational and economic success in the first nine months of 2017:
The development of a European wind farm portfolio is progressing well and project rights for wind farms with a total nominal output of 105.2 MW were sold in Sweden and the USA.
By optimising the project financing of the 142 MW wind farm portfolio sold at the end of 2016, PNE WIND AG realised a subsequent purchase price payment.
Project rights sold in the USA and in Sweden
Substantial profit contribution from the portfolio sale in 2016
Good results for the third quarter of 2017
Investments improve the prospects
Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE WIND AG, commented: "We are currently in a transitional phase - although operationally and economically successful. "The wind energy industry is changing and the framework conditions are also changing considerably. On the other hand, we are implementing a strategic concept that will be published in November. The very good economic result after nine months gives us the necessary scope for implementing this strategy ".
New EBIT guidance for the consolidated results: euro 17 to 23 million
The quarterly report of PNE WIND AG is available from today on the Company"s website www.pnewind.com in the Investor Relations section.
