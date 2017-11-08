DGAP-News: Strategically important entry into medical technology - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES receives first order for processing systems
2017. november 08., szerda, 10:06
DGAP-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Market launch
Press release
Strategically important entry into medical technology - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES receives first order for processing systems
- Orders placed for first processing systems for the cleaning and coating of contact lenses
- Product portfolio for the high-growth medical technology market being unveiled
Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, CEO of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, commented: "This entry into the high-growth market of medical technology represents a strategically important broadening of the portfolio with an eye to the future. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has been working together with this customer on a development project for some time now, and has developed a new processing system for the production of contact lenses."
The new processing system "MEDLINE Clean" cleans residual material from contact lenses and then coats the lenses in a further process step. The production system is modular in design and can be used for a wide range of applications, including beyond ophthalmics. Medical products with a wide range of formats can be processed.
Dr. -Ing. Rinck continued: "We also intend to offer further production systems for use in medical technology. We are thinking specifically of our various production systems for vacuum coating technology, such as our sputtering cathode systems for a wide range of coating tasks and surface treatment processes. We are also testing injection molding machine for the injection-molding of high-precision components for use in the medical sphere."
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has geared its processes to the sophisticated characteristics and functionality expected in medical technology and therefore to the quality of the products and the production and processing methods required and is a reliable partner for international customers in the fields of pharmaceuticals and healthcare.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES focusing on the medical market
For medical technology, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES offers machine technology for wet-chemical processes, coating technology processes as well as injection-molding of small plastic parts where high precision and extremely high quality are required. A common trait of all processes is the basic principle of efficient, low-resource production technology.
The company gears its processes to the sophisticated characteristics and functionality expected in medical technology and therefore to the quality of the products and the production and processing methods required. This involves adopting the GMP ("good manufacturing practice") principles as well as the GAMP ("good automated manufacturing practice") guidelines that apply in regulated industries for the validation of computer-based systems. The corresponding quality management system has been adopted at SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES. This serves to guarantee product quality and meet the binding marketing requirements of health agencies, in particular the rules of the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) (FDA / 21 CFR),
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is a globally active company certified to DIN EN ISO 9001, DIN EN ISO 50001:2011 - certification for medical technology to DIN EN ISO13485 has been prepared.
High growth potential in medical area
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) expects the health market to double in volume in OECD countries over the period 2010 to 2035, even quadrupling by 2060. According to an OECD study, health spending as a share of gross domestic product is set to climb from around 6.2 percent in 2010 to around 9.5 percent in 2060.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 103
|63796 Kahl am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)1709202924
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6188 440-110
|E-mail:
|bernhard.krause@singulus.de
|Internet:
|www.singulus.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
|WKN:
|A1681X, A2AA5H
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
626471 08.11.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]