DGAP-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Market launch





Strategically important entry into medical technology - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES receives first order for processing systems





08.11.2017 / 10:06







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

Strategically important entry into medical technology - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES receives first order for processing systems

- Orders placed for first processing systems for the cleaning and coating of contact lenses

- Product portfolio for the high-growth medical technology market being unveiled





Kahl am Main, 08. November 2017 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) is embarking on the strategically important entry into the high-growth market of medical technology and has signed its first contract of over 10 million Euros on the sale of systems for the processing of contact lenses. The outstanding payment on account for the contract is expected to be received soon. The systems are to be supplied to an internationally active company in the medical sector.

Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, CEO of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, commented: "This entry into the high-growth market of medical technology represents a strategically important broadening of the portfolio with an eye to the future. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has been working together with this customer on a development project for some time now, and has developed a new processing system for the production of contact lenses."

The new processing system "MEDLINE Clean" cleans residual material from contact lenses and then coats the lenses in a further process step. The production system is modular in design and can be used for a wide range of applications, including beyond ophthalmics. Medical products with a wide range of formats can be processed.

Dr. -Ing. Rinck continued: "We also intend to offer further production systems for use in medical technology. We are thinking specifically of our various production systems for vacuum coating technology, such as our sputtering cathode systems for a wide range of coating tasks and surface treatment processes. We are also testing injection molding machine for the injection-molding of high-precision components for use in the medical sphere."

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has geared its processes to the sophisticated characteristics and functionality expected in medical technology and therefore to the quality of the products and the production and processing methods required and is a reliable partner for international customers in the fields of pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES focusing on the medical market



SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has been building machinery for the Semiconductor, Solar and Optical Disc areas for 20 years, and in each case has satisfied the high quality requirements of the industry.

For medical technology, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES offers machine technology for wet-chemical processes, coating technology processes as well as injection-molding of small plastic parts where high precision and extremely high quality are required. A common trait of all processes is the basic principle of efficient, low-resource production technology.

The company gears its processes to the sophisticated characteristics and functionality expected in medical technology and therefore to the quality of the products and the production and processing methods required. This involves adopting the GMP ("good manufacturing practice") principles as well as the GAMP ("good automated manufacturing practice") guidelines that apply in regulated industries for the validation of computer-based systems. The corresponding quality management system has been adopted at SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES. This serves to guarantee product quality and meet the binding marketing requirements of health agencies, in particular the rules of the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) (FDA / 21 CFR),

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is a globally active company certified to DIN EN ISO 9001, DIN EN ISO 50001:2011 - certification for medical technology to DIN EN ISO13485 has been prepared.

High growth potential in medical area



The medical industry, now often referred to by the umbrella term life science, is one of the most important growth markets of the future, not least as a result of demographic change, growth in medical innovations, the development of health systems in emerging economies and the spread of lifestyle diseases. A study by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology (BMWi) concludes that health is an international growth market. It forecasts that the global life science market will grow annually by almost six percent up until 2030, to reach a volume of USD 20 billion.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) expects the health market to double in volume in OECD countries over the period 2010 to 2035, even quadrupling by 2060. According to an OECD study, health spending as a share of gross domestic product is set to climb from around 6.2 percent in 2010 to around 9.5 percent in 2060.

Contact:



SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,



63796 Kahl am Main, Germany,



Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0)160 9609 0279



Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0)170 9202924