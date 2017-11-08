DGAP-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): 9-month figures





MediClin AG: Group sales increased by four percent up to EUR 452.5 million in the first nine months of 2017





Offenburg, November 8, 2017 - In the first nine months of 2017 MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MediClin) achieved Group sales of EUR 452.5 mill. thus being EUR 17.3 mill. or 4.0 % above the previous year"s value. The Group EBIT of EUR 19.4 mill. exceeded the previous year"s figure of EUR 17.8 mill. and includes a one-off effect from an acquisition. The total consolidated result attributable to shareholders of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft was EUR 15.3 mill. (9 M 2016: EUR 12.5 mill.) and earnings per share came to EUR 0.32 (9 M 2016: EUR 0.26).

Staff costs increased significantly also due to expansion of the range of services

Compared with the previous year"s period staff costs increased significantly (EUR +19.5 million or +7.7 %). The reasons for this are wage increases but also a higher number of employees (+307 full-time employees or 4.6 %). The number of employees rose due to an expansion of the range of services, regulatory provisions on behalf of the legislature that determine increased structural requirements and preparations which are made to be able to expand the medical, therapeutic and nursing care services. The increase in raw materials and consumables used was disproportionately low compared to sales increase, whereas the change in depreciation and amortisation and other operating expenses was in line with expectations.

Increase in sales in all segments and in the nursing care business area

In the first nine months of 2017 sales in the post-acute segment were EUR 277.9 mill. thus EUR 15.0 mill. or 5.7 % higher than the previous year"s value. This growth was driven by the good utilisation of capacities in neurology, acute neurology, psychosomatics, orthopaedics as well as geriatrics. In the acute segment sales increased by EUR 1.6 mill. or 1.0 % to EUR 159.9 mill. Sales in the nursing care business area climbed by EUR 0.6 mill. to EUR 11.5 mill.

The segment result in the post-acute segment amounted to EUR 14.8 mill. (9 M 2016: EUR 14.3 mill.). The segment"s EBIT margin came out to 5.3 %. Despite high expenses in the acute segment a balanced result could be achieved in the 3rd quarter 2017. By that the positive earnings of the 2nd quarter continued in the 3rd quarter. The segment result showed EUR -0.9 mill. (9 M 2016: EUR 2.9 mill.). The result of the other activities segment, here the service business area, includes the revaluation of assets from an acquisition in the amount of EUR 5.5 mill.

High investments secure future business development

In the first nine months of 2017, EUR 35.9 mill. (gross) was invested (9 M 2016: EUR 18.2 mill.). Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2017 amounted to EUR 28.2 mill. (31.12.2016: EUR 41.6 mill.). The equity ratio was 54.6 % as at the reporting date.

Guidance for the Group confirmed

Based on the business performance to date, the Management Board expects the guidance for the 2017 financial year to be met. It anticipates sales growth in the Group of 4.0 % and a Group operating result between EUR 24.0 mill. and EUR 27.0 mill.

The interim report as of 30 September 2017 is available in German and English. www.mediclin.de

