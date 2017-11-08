DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG: alstria office REIT-AG places corporate bond with a nominal value of EUR 350,000,000
2017. november 08., szerda, 17:50
DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Bond
Press release
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM, SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
alstria office REIT-AG places corporate bond with a nominal value of EUR 350,000,000
- Euro denominated, unsecured, fixed-rated bond with a nominal value of EUR 350,000,000 and coupon of 1.5% serves for partial repurchase of existing bonds
- The combined transaction will increase average debt maturity, diversify the debt profile and reduce alstria"s financing costs
HAMBURG, November 8, 2017 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) ("alstria"), announces the successful placement of an unsecured, fixed-rated corporate bond.
The corporate bond maturing November 2027 with a total nominal amount of EUR 350,000,000 will bear a fixed coupon of 1.5% and will be issued in a denomination of EUR 100,000. The proceeds from the bond will be used to partially repurchase alstria"s existing bonds (ISIN: XS1323052180 und XS1346695437), or repay existing mortgage debt. An invitation to tender the existing bonds was published today.
The bond received a BBB rating from Standard & Poor"s (S&P) and will be issued on or around November 15, 2017. The long-term corporate rating assigned to alstria office REIT-AG by S&P is BBB. The bond will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The identification numbers are: ISIN: XS1717584913, Common Code: 171758491.
"The bond placed today and the intended tender offer for the partial repurchase of our existing bonds have a substantial positive effect on our debt maturity and help to diversify our debt profile, therefore reducing overall refinancing risks", said Olivier Elamine, CEO of alstria office REIT-AG. "The liability management process that will follow is aimed at taking advantage of the favourable financing conditions to further improve our cash-flow going forward."
UBS Investment Bank and BNP Paribas are acting as Joint Bookrunners on the transaction.
Disclaimer:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Bäckerbreitergang 75
|20355 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040-226 341 300
|Fax:
|040-226 341 310
|E-mail:
|info@alstria.de
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD2U1
|WKN:
|A0LD2U
|Indices:
|MDAX, EPRA, German REIT Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxemburg, SIX, Wien
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
626963 08.11.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]