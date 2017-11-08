DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Bond





alstria office REIT-AG: alstria office REIT-AG places corporate bond with a nominal value of EUR 350,000,000





08.11.2017 / 17:50







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

alstria office REIT-AG places corporate bond with a nominal value of EUR 350,000,000

- Euro denominated, unsecured, fixed-rated bond with a nominal value of EUR 350,000,000 and coupon of 1.5% serves for partial repurchase of existing bonds

- The combined transaction will increase average debt maturity, diversify the debt profile and reduce alstria"s financing costs

HAMBURG, November 8, 2017 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) ("alstria"), announces the successful placement of an unsecured, fixed-rated corporate bond.

The corporate bond maturing November 2027 with a total nominal amount of EUR 350,000,000 will bear a fixed coupon of 1.5% and will be issued in a denomination of EUR 100,000. The proceeds from the bond will be used to partially repurchase alstria"s existing bonds (ISIN: XS1323052180 und XS1346695437), or repay existing mortgage debt. An invitation to tender the existing bonds was published today.

The bond received a BBB rating from Standard & Poor"s (S&P) and will be issued on or around November 15, 2017. The long-term corporate rating assigned to alstria office REIT-AG by S&P is BBB. The bond will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The identification numbers are: ISIN: XS1717584913, Common Code: 171758491.

"The bond placed today and the intended tender offer for the partial repurchase of our existing bonds have a substantial positive effect on our debt maturity and help to diversify our debt profile, therefore reducing overall refinancing risks", said Olivier Elamine, CEO of alstria office REIT-AG. "The liability management process that will follow is aimed at taking advantage of the favourable financing conditions to further improve our cash-flow going forward."

UBS Investment Bank and BNP Paribas are acting as Joint Bookrunners on the transaction.





Contact:



alstria office REIT-AG



Ralf Dibbern



Head of IR & PR



Bäckerbreitergang 75



20355 Hamburg



Germany



T +49 40 22 63 41-329



F +49 40 22 63 41-229



rdibbern@alstria.de



About alstria:



alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. The portfolio comprises 119 buildings with a lettable area of 1.6 million sqm and a total portfolio value of EUR 3.2 billion.

Disclaimer:



This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria"s management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences. alstria undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.