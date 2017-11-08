







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





08.11.2017 / 18:32







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Hasso Plattner Fund GmbH & Co. KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.

First name:

Hasso

Last name(s):

Plattner

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 2,498,768 shares in connection with a transfer of shares without consideration. See the notification of Prof. Dr. h.c. mult. Hasso Plattner of 8th November 2017.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR





0.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-03; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























08.11.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



