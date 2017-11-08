DGAP-Adhoc: IPO of Mynaric AG: Greenshoe option was fully exercised
2017. november 08., szerda, 19:11
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): IPO
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
For this purpose, the Management Board will at short notice and with the approval of the Supervisory Board resolve the increase of the share capital of the company by EUR 66,000.00 by issuing 66,000 new no-par-value shares from the authorized capital having a notional share of the share capital of EUR 1.00, which will be subscribed by Hauck & Aufhäuser as the sole bookrunner. This will increase the share capital from currently EUR 2,638,304.00 by EUR 66,000.00 to EUR 2,704,304.00. Hauck & Aufhäuser will use the new shares to return the granted securities lending of the board members in the context of the over-allotments in the amount of 22,000 no par value shares each, namely by Dr. Ing. Wolfram Peschko, Dr.-Ing. Markus Knapek and Dipl.-Ing. Joachim Horwath.
On October 30, 2017 the shares of Mynaric AG were listed in the Open Market (Segment Scale) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock exchange symbol M0Y, the ISIN DE000A0JCY11 and the WKN A0JCY1.
Mynaric (formerly Vialight Communications) is a manufacturer of laser communication technologies for building dynamic communication networks in air and in space. The products for wireless data transmission include ground stations and laser terminals that allow very large quantities of data to be transmitted wirelessly at high speed over long distances.
Contact
Jan Hutterer
Important information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mynaric AG
|Friedrichshafener Str. 3
|82205 Gilching
|Germany
|E-mail:
|mynaric@kirchhoff.de
|Internet:
|www.mynaric.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JCY11
|WKN:
|A0JCY1
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
626997 08-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]