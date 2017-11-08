DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.
ContentDiebold Nixdorf, Inc. / Third country release according to
of theArticle 30e Para. 1 No. 2 of the WpHG
announce-
ment



On November 8, 2017, certain initially confidential filings in

connection with the issuance of a comment letter of the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), dated September 22,

2017 with respect to the Company"s financial statements and

related disclosures contained in its Quarterly Report on Form

10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2017 filed on July

26, 2017 as well as the Company"s response letters and further

correspondence pertaining thereto have been made public through

the EDGAR database in line with SEC"s rules and regulations.

The full text of these filings is now available on the SEC

website under:

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?

CIK=DBD&owner=exclude&action=getcompany





















Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
