On November 8, 2017, certain initially confidential filings in



connection with the issuance of a comment letter of the U.S.



Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), dated September 22,



2017 with respect to the Company"s financial statements and



related disclosures contained in its Quarterly Report on Form



10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2017 filed on July



26, 2017 as well as the Company"s response letters and further



correspondence pertaining thereto have been made public through



the EDGAR database in line with SEC"s rules and regulations.



The full text of these filings is now available on the SEC



website under:



https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?



CIK=DBD&owner=exclude&action=getcompany











































