DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN continues to grow and increases its FFO by 20%
2017. november 09., csütörtök, 07:00
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): 9-month figures/Real Estate
Press release
- In the first nine months of 2017, the funds from operations grew by 19.6% compared to the same period in the previous year, reaching EUR 70.1 m
- Rental income increased by 13.5% compared to the previous year, reaching EUR 117.3 m
- EPRA Net Asset Value increased to EUR 20.00 per share as at 30 September 2017
- Property value increased by 8.1% to around EUR 2.4 bn compared to the end of 2016
- Several retail properties in Germany acquired after the reporting date for around EUR 113.8 m
- Around 86% of the shareholders of WCM AG accepted the takeover offer of TLG IMMOBILIEN and TLG IMMOBILIEN revised its FFO forecast upwards to between EUR 95 m and EUR 97 m
As at the reporting date, the EPRA Vacancy Rate of the portfolio was 3.7% and therefore 0.1 percentage points lower than at the end of 2016. Compared to the first half of 2017, the EPRA Vacancy Rate was 0.8 percentage points higher due to the acquisition of the office property "astropark" in Frankfurt/Main (the EPRA Vacancy Rate was 22.6% as at the date of acquisition). The first new rental agreements for this property are expected to be concluded soon. Compared to the start of the year, the weighted average lease term (WALT) in the portfolio decreased moderately by 0.1 percentage points to 6.0 years as at 30 September 2017. Compared to 31 December 2016, the EPRA Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) has increased by 18.8% to around EUR 1.5 bn. It was therefore EUR 20.00 per share as at the reporting date (31/12/2016: EUR 18.51 per share).
As at the reporting date, the Net LTV of TLG IMMOBILIEN has remained conservative at 37.9% (31/12/2016: 43.4%). The company"s average costs of borrowed capital recognised in profit or loss were 2.11%. As at 30 September 2017, the loans of the company still had an average remaining term of 6.1 years due to factors including extensive refinancing measures in the previous quarters.
The portfolio of TLG IMMOBILIEN comprised 364 properties as at 30 September 2017. This represents a decrease of 40 properties compared to the end of 2016, due primarily to disposals of smaller retail properties in the context of active portfolio management and disposals of other properties. Nevertheless, the value of the property portfolio grew by 8.1% in this period. Essentially, the growth was driven by the consistently positive market developments, especially in Berlin, as reflected by rental agreements and in turn valuations, as well as a positive balance between acquisitions and disposals.
After the reporting date, TLG IMMOBILIEN acquired a neighbourhood shopping centre in Rostock and a portfolio of 27 retail properties for EUR 113.8 m in total (see here for details). Furthermore, the takeover offer made to the shareholders of WCM AG was accepted by around 86% of the shareholders, which means that the next steps towards the conclusion of a domination agreement have now been initiated. The takeover of WCM will enable TLG IMMOBILIEN to greatly expand its presence in the economic growth centres in western Germany. This fits in with the growth strategy of the company that has gained momentum since the IPO in 2014.
The current quarterly financial report is available to download here:
www.tlg.eu > Investor Relations > Financial Reports & Presentations > 2017
You can watch the webcast about the Q3/2017 figures from around 11 a.m. (CET) today here:
KEY GROUP FIGURES ACCORDING TO IFRS
1 Total number of shares as at 31 December 2016: 67.4 m; as at 30 September 2017: 74.2 m. The weighted average number of shares in the first nine month of 2016 was 67.4 m and 73.4 m in the first nine month of 2017.
2 Calculation: Net debt divided by property value
3 Pursuant to the values reported in the financial statements in accordance with IAS 40, IAS 2, IAS 16, IFRS 5
4 Net rent for the year excluding utilities is calculated on the basis of the agreed annualised rent as at the reporting date and does not take into account any rent-free periods.
About TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
As at 30 September 2017, the property value amounted to EUR 2.4 bn. As at the same reporting date, the EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 20.00.
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.
