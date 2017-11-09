DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Significant growth in Group sales driven by both segments- Double-digit increase in adjusted EBITDA - margin improvement in both segments- Increase in cash flow- STADA well on track to achieve targets for 2017

STADA Group Key Figures



Q3/2017

Q3/2016

+/-

1-9/2017

1-9/2016

+/-

Group sales, reported

EUR 554.8 million

EUR 507.0 million

+9%

EUR 1,698.0 million

EUR 1,541.7 million

+10%

Group sales, adjusted

EUR 544.7 million

EUR 505.1 million

+8%

EUR 1,641.1 million

EUR 1,537.4 million

+7%

EBITDA, reported

EUR 99.4 million

EUR 88.4 million

+12%

EUR 320.3 million

EUR 289.1 million

+11%

EBITDA, adjusted

EUR 109.8 million

EUR 98.3 million

+12%

EUR 347.5 million

EUR 300.6 million

+16%

Net income, reported

EUR 18.9 million

EUR 18.3 million

+4%

EUR 109.2 million

EUR 100.3 million

+9%

Net income, adjusted

EUR 31.2 million

EUR 43.8 million

-29%

EUR 145.4 million

EUR 139.9 million

+4%

Earnings per share, reported

EUR 0.30

EUR 0.29

+3%

EUR 1.75

EUR 1.61

+9%

Earnings per share, adjusted

EUR 0.50

EUR 0.70

-29%

EUR 2.33

EUR 2.25

+4%



"We achieved substantial sales and EBITDA growth in the third quarter, following our already strong development in the first half. Both our generics and our branded business contributed to this good performance. Also, the Company"s transformation process is well on track and we are confident that with all the initiatives underway, STADA will become an even stronger global player in the years to come", says STADA Chairman of the Executive Board Dr. Claudio Albrecht.

Group sales again significantly increased in the third quarter



In the third quarter of 2017, reported Group sales rose by 9 percent to Euro 554.8 million. Group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects grew by 8 percent to Euro 544.7 million. In the first nine months of 2017, reported Group sales increased by 10 percent to Euro 1,698.0 million. Group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects recorded growth of 7 percent to Euro 1,641.1 million.

Reported key earnings figures influenced by special items as expected



Primarily in the second and third quarters, as expected, special items, in particular as a result of consultancy services in connection with the now completed takeover, were incurred and amounted to Euro 27.8 million before or Euro 20.0 million after taxes, thus influencing development of reported key earnings figures in the reporting period.

Reported and adjusted EBITDA shows double-digit growth in the third quarter



In the third quarter of 2017, reported EBITDA rose by 12 percent to Euro 99.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA also recorded an increase of 12 percent to Euro 109.8 million. In the first nine months of 2017, reported EBITDA increased by 11 percent to Euro 320.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 16 percent to Euro 347.5 million.

Decline in adjusted net income in the third quarter due to higher tax rate



In the third quarter of 2017, reported net income rose by 4 percent to Euro 18.9 million. Adjusted net income declined by 29 percent to Euro 31.2 million. In the first nine months of 2017, reported net income increased by 9 percent to Euro 109.2 million. Adjusted net income recorded growth of 4 percent to Euro 145.4 million. The increase in adjusted net income in the first nine months was primarily attributable to a further improved financial result. However, a significantly higher tax rate, particularly attributable to tax deferrals made in the third quarter of 2017 for future tax liabilities, had an opposing effect in the third quarter of 2017.

Cash flow increased

Cash flow from operating activities improved to Euro 211.4 million in the first nine months of 2017 (1-9/2016: Euro 198.0 million). Free cash flow increased to Euro 111.6 million (1-9/2016: Euro 78.6 million). Free cash flow adjusted for payments for significant investments or acquisitions and proceeds from significant disposals increased to Euro 144.7 million (1-9/2016: Euro 132.8 million).

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved



As of September 30, 2017, net debt was at Euro 1,066.3 million (December 31, 2016: Euro 1,118.2 million). The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio in the first nine months of 2017 improved to 2.3 on linear extrapolation of the adjusted EBITDA of the first nine months of 2017 on a full-year basis (1-9/2016: 3.0).

Outlook



STADA, from today"s vantage point, expects the key earnings figures in the fourth quarter of 2017 to be lower than the corresponding figures in the third quarter of 2017. This is for a number of reasons, primarily including the weakening value of the Russian ruble and British pound sterling compared with the euro, the seasonal marketing expenses that are required to sustain the sales of the branded products for cough-and-cold and to continue the internationalization of certain branded products, and the potentially negative effect on sales in Spain from the political turbulence following the recently held referendum on Catalonian independence.

The Executive Board continues to expect that financial year 2017 as a whole will show growth over the previous year. Group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects are expected to be in the range of Euro 2.280 billion to Euro 2.350 billion, adjusted EBITDA between Euro 430 million and Euro 450 million and adjusted net income between Euro 195 million and Euro 205 million, consistent with the previously given guidance.



STADA Segment Key Figures Generics



Q3/2017

Q3/2016

+/-

1-9/2017

1-9/2016

+/-

Sales, reported

EUR 319.8 million

EUR 304.6 million

+5%

EUR 994.2 million

EUR 931.8 million

+7%

Sales, adjusted

EUR 312.5 million

EUR 302.6 million

+3%

EUR 960.8 million

EUR 927.5 million

+4%

EBITDA, adjusted

EUR 69.4 million

EUR 64.0 million

+8%

EUR 220.1 million

EUR 193.6 million

+14%

EBITDA margin, adjusted

21.7%

21.0%



22.1%

20.8%





Sales development Generics

Reported sales in the Generics segment recorded an increase of 5 percent to Euro 319.8 million in the third quarter of 2017. Sales adjusted for portfolio and currency effects increased by 3 percent to Euro 312.5 million. In the first 9 months of 2017, reported sales of the Generics segment increased by 7 percent to Euro 994.2 million. Sales adjusted for portfolio and currency effects showed growth of 4 percent to Euro 960.8 million. This development particularly resulted from the initial consolidation of the Serbian wholesaler Velexfarm. In addition, increased segment sales in the Belgian and Italian markets also contributed. In total, the share of the Generics segment in Group sales was at 58.6 percent in the first nine months of 2017 (1-9/2016: 60.4 percent).

Country development Generics



Within the Generics segment, development of the eight largest countries according to sales in the third quarter of 2017 and in the first 9 months of 2017 was as follows:



Q3/2017

Q3/2016

+/-

1-9/2017

1-9/2016

+/-

Germany

EUR 72.9 million

EUR 72.7 million

0%

EUR 218.8 million

EUR 223.2 million

-2%

Italy

EUR 40.8 million

EUR 37.0 million

+10%

EUR 125.6 million

EUR 116.8 million

+7%

Belgium

EUR 32.7 million

EUR 16.9 million

+93%

EUR 88.7 million

EUR 57.7 million

+54%

Russia

EUR 29.1 million

EUR 26.2 million

+11%

EUR 81.4 million

EUR 75.5 million

+8%

Spain

EUR 26.9 million

EUR 26.3 million

+2%

EUR 79.9 million

EUR 79.1 million

+1%

Serbia

EUR 19.2 million

EUR 11.6 million

+65%

EUR 63.2 million

EUR 37.2 million

+70%

France

EUR 17.6 million

EUR 20.1 million

-12%

EUR 56.3 million

EUR 60.5 million

-7%

Vietnam



(Pymepharco)

EUR 8.6 million

EUR 10.2 million

-15%

EUR 30.7 million

EUR 28.8 million

+6%



Country development Generics in the first nine months of 2017

Germany: While sales at ALIUD PHARMA recorded growth due to discount agreement tenders won, sales at STADAPHARM were - against a high comparative base resulting from the expiration of discount agreements in December 2016 - below the corresponding level of the previous year. Business outside of discount agreement tenders at STADAPHARM, which has also included sales by the former cell pharm since July 1, 2017, showed positive development. This includes, among other things, sales with oncology products. Italy: Despite strong competition, positive volume growth, new launches, and price effects particularly contributed to sales growth. Belgium: The significant increase in sales mainly resulted from positive volume effects due to the independent execution of sales activities since January 2017 (following the termination of the previous distribution agreement) as well as a reduced discount rate. Russia: Sales development was primarily influenced by lower volume effects and portfolio adjustments. Spain: The slight sales growth resulted for the most part from new product launches. Serbia: The strong sales growth was mainly due to the initial consolidation of the Serbian wholesaler Velexfarm. Furthermore, it is also attributable to the change to the distribution model in the Serbian generics market, in the course of which the Serbian STADA subsidiary will now be increasingly focused on direct sales. France: The sales decline was particularly attributable to continued strong price and discount competition. Vietnam: STADA has two subsidiaries in Vietnam: Pymepharco Joint Stock Company and STADA Vietnam J.V. Co. Ltd. Since financial reports for STADA Vietnam J.V. Co. Ltd. are not available since April 2017, sales for Vietnam in the third quarter of 2017 and the first nine months of 2017 only include sales of Pymepharco. In the first nine months, Pymepharco Joint Stock Company has registered a sales increase based on positive volume effects.

EBITDA and margin development Generics



The adjusted EBITDA of the Generics segment increased by 8 percent to Euro 69.4 million in the third quarter of 2017 and by 14 percent to Euro 220.1 million in the first nine months of 2017. This development was particularly a result of improved operating profit in Belgium (following the termination of the previous distribution agreement in December 2016) as well as improved operating profit in the German and Italian Generics segment. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.7 percent in the third quarter of 2017 (Q3/2016: 21.0 percent) and 22.1 percent in the first nine months of 2017 (1-9/2016: 20.8 percent).

STADA Segment Key Figures Branded Products



Q3/2017

Q3/2016

+/-

1-9/2017

1-9/2016

+/-

Sales, reported

EUR 235.0 million

EUR 202.6 million

+16%

EUR 703.8 million

EUR 609.9 million

+15%

Sales, adjusted

EUR 232.2 million

EUR 202.6 million

+15%

EUR 680.3 million

EUR 609.9 million

+12%

EBITDA, adjusted

EUR 70.1 million

EUR 52.5 million

+33%

EUR 191.5 million

EUR 161.1 million

+19%

EBITDA margin, adjusted

29.8%

25.9%



27.2%

26.4%





Sales development Branded Products

Reported sales of the Branded Products segment increased by 16 percent to Euro 235.0 million in the third quarter of 2017. Sales adjusted for portfolio and currency effects increased by 15 percent to Euro 232.2 million. In the first 9 months of 2017, reported sales of the Branded Products segment increased by 15 percent to Euro 703.8 million. Sales adjusted for portfolio and currency effects grew by 12 percent to Euro 680.3 million. The positive development primarily resulted from strong growth in segment sales in Russia and an increased sales contribution from the Serbian subgroup. In total, Branded Products contributed 41.4 percent to Group sales in the first nine months of 2017 (1-9/2016: 39.6 percent).

Country development Branded Products



Within the Branded Products segment, the five largest countries according to sales developed as follows in the third quarter of 2017 and the first nine months of 2017:



Q3/2017

Q3/2016

+/-

1-9/2017

1-9/2016

+/-

Russia

EUR 60.3 million

EUR 41.7 million

+45%

EUR 168.3 million

EUR 101.8 million

+65%

Germany

EUR 48.6 million

EUR 42.9 million

+13%

EUR 140.0 million

EUR 143.1 million

-2%

United Kingdom

EUR 35.0 million

EUR 34.6 million

+1%

EUR 117.1 million

EUR 118.2 million

-1%

Italy

EUR 10.9 million

EUR 8.6 million

+27%

EUR 32.5 million

EUR 30.1 million

+8%

USA

EUR 9.8 million

EUR 8.5 million

+15%

EUR 27.4 million

EUR 22.7 million

+21%



Country development Branded Products in the first nine months of 2017

Russia: Most of the sales increase was attributable to growth in volume, particularly for some of the key brands which were out-of-stock in the previous year. Germany: Third quarter sales were strong due to the early delivery of cough & cold products as well as some launches; however the year-to-date sales were lower than the corresponding period of the previous year, partly because of a high comparative base, and partly due to a decline in sales of the Parkinson"s treatment APO-Go in Germany. United Kingdom: This sales increase was mainly attributable to the two acquisitions, BSMW and Natures Aid. Italy: The sales increase was particularly attributable to a reorganization of sales structures carried out at the end of 2016. USA: The sales growth resulted from the good development of Parkinson"s treatment APO-Go.

EBITDA and margin development Branded Products



The adjusted EBITDA of Branded Products increased by 33 percent to Euro 70.1 million in the third quarter of 2017 and by 19 percent to Euro 191.5 million in the first nine months of 2017. This development was particularly attributable to strong sales development and positive foreign exchange translation effects in Russia. The adjusted EBITDA margin of Branded Products improved to 29.8 percent in the third quarter of 2017 (Q3/2016: 25.9 percent) and was 27.2 percent in the first nine months of 2017 (1-9/2016: 26.4 percent).

STADA reconciliation - special items third quarter of 2017

in EUR million1

Third quarter of 2017,



reported

Write-downs/ write-



ups



on non-current assets

Effects from



purchase price



allocations



and



acquisitions2

Consultancy services in connection with the takeover process

Reversal of tax provisions

Third quarter of 2017,



adjusted

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

99.4

--

-0.3

10.7

--

109.8

Balance from depreciation/amortization and impairments/write-ups on intangible assets (including goodwill), property, plant and equipment and financial assets







31.9

-2.3

-3.6

--

--

26.1

Financial income and expenses

-10.3

--

--

--

--

-10.3

Taxes on income

37.9

0.4

0.4

3.0

--

41.7

Result distributable to non-controlling shareholders

0.4

0.0

0.1

--

--

0.5

Result distributable



to shareholders



of STADA Arzneimittel AG (net



income)

18.9

1.9

2.8

7.7

--

31.2



1 As a result of the presentation in Euro million, deviations due to rounding may occur in the tables.



2 Relates to additional scheduled depreciation and other measurement effects due to purchase price allocations as well as significant product acquisitions taking financial year 2013 as basis.



STADA reconciliation - special items nine months 2017

in EUR million1

9 months 2017,



reported

Write-downs/ write-



ups



on non-current assets

Effects from



purchase price



allocations



and



acquisitions2

Consultancy services in connection with the takeover process

Reversal of tax provisions

9 months 2017,



adjusted

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

320.3

--

-0.6

27.8

--

347.5

Balance from depreciation/amortization and impairments/write-ups on intangible assets (including goodwill), property, plant and equipment and financial assets







111.1

-20.5

-12.6

--

--

78.0

Financial income and expenses

-31.9

--

--

--

--

-31.9

Taxes on income

62.8

3.7

1.5

7.8

10.4

86.2

Result distributable to non-controlling shareholders

5.4

0.3

0.3

--

--

6.0

Result distributable



to shareholders



of STADA Arzneimittel AG (net



income)

109.2

16.5

10.1

20.0

-10.4

145.4



1 As a result of the presentation in Euro million, deviations due to rounding may occur in the tables.



2 Relates to additional scheduled depreciation and other measurement effects due to purchase price allocations as well as significant product acquisitions taking financial year 2013 as basis.

Note: STADA has two subsidiaries in Vietnam: Pymepharco Joint Stock Company and STADA Vietnam J.V. Co. Ltd. As a result of financial reports, which have not been available since April 2017 for STADA Vietnam J.V. Co. Ltd., STADA has decided to use the last available planning figures for the second quarter of 2017 and not to include any financial information for STADA Vietnam J.V. Co. Ltd. for the third quarter of 2017.

