DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson reports strong third quarter for 2017
2017. november 09., csütörtök, 08:00
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Wacker Neuson reports strong third quarter for 2017
(Munich, November 9, 2017) International light and compact equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson reported a marked increase in revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2017. The company remains positive about the fourth quarter of 2017 and expects its revenue and earnings forecast for the current fiscal year to come in at the higher end of previous forecasts.
Strong revenue and earnings in Q3 2017
The third quarter is typically a high-margin period and all three operational business segments (light equipment, compact equipment and services) reported a rise in revenue relative to the prior-year quarter. Revenue in the light equipment segment rose 14 percent, while the compact equipment and services segments reported increases of 27 percent and 11 percent respectively. "The need among international rental companies to catch up on equipment stock levels fueled a significant increase in sales of light equipment, especially of generators and light towers. Growth in the compact equipment segment was driven by our ongoing success in the material handling business field in the European construction and agricultural sectors as well as by an expected upswing in sales of skid steer loaders manufactured in North America," adds Martin Lehner.
The Group"s largest market, Europe - which accounts for around 75 percent of revenue - reported a 17-percent rise in revenue for the third quarter compared with the prior-year period. Business here developed particularly well in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as in the Benelux countries, France and Poland. Southern European countries also contributed to growth. Revenue remained on a strong growth path in the Americas. This region reported major revenue gains in worksite technology, skid steer loaders produced in the US, and compact equipment imported from Europe. In the third quarter, revenue for the region increased by 32 percent relative to the previous year. The US, Canada and most South American countries reported revenue gains. In Asia-Pacific, revenue for the third quarter rose 14 percent, with Australia emerging as the main growth driver. The Group is currently building a new factory for compact equipment in the Chinese city of Pinghu, near Shanghai. It plans to start manufacturing compact excavators for the Chinese market here from the first quarter of 2018 onwards.
Record revenue in the first nine months of 2017
Measures aimed at reducing net working capital take effect
Forecast for 2017
The company has reaffirmed its revenue forecast for the year as a whole. It now expects revenue for fiscal 2017 to come in at the higher end of its previous forecast range of EUR 1.45 to 1.50 billion or possibly even to exceed this figure slightly. This corresponds to a rise of more than 10 percent compared with the previous year (previously 7 to 10 percent). The EBIT margin is also expected to reach the upper end of the current forecast of 7.5 to 8.5 percent.
The Q3 report for 2017 is available online at: http://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2017/.
Table: Revenue and earnings
