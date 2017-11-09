DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SPORTTOTAL AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





09.11.2017 / 14:37





Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Correction of a publication dated 02.11.2017







1. Details of issuer



SPORTTOTAL AG



Am Coloneum 2



50829 Köln



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)

31.10.2017



Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

19468663







