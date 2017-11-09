DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





09.11.2017





Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2018

German: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/ad-hoc-finanzberichte/finanzberichte-publikationen/

English: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/ad-hoc-announcements/financial-reports/



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2018

German: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/ad-hoc-finanzberichte/finanzberichte-publikationen/

English: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/ad-hoc-announcements/financial-reports/



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018

German: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/ad-hoc-finanzberichte/finanzberichte-publikationen/

English: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/ad-hoc-announcements/financial-reports/

