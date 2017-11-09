DGAP-AFR: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2017. november 09., csütörtök, 15:29
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
627487 09.11.2017
