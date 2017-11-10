DGAP-DD: Porsche Automobil Holding SE english

2017. november 09., csütörtök, 20:59








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


09.11.2017 / 20:58



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Auto 2015 Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Hans Michel
Last name(s): Piëch
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Porsche Automobil Holding SE


b) LEI

52990053Z17ZYM1KFV27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAH0004


b) Nature of the transaction

Pledging of 22,525,461 ordinary shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE as part of loan transaction


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-08; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














09.11.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Porscheplatz 1

70435 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.porsche-se.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



38661  09.11.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum