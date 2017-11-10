







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





09.11.2017 / 20:59







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

HMP Vermögensverwaltung GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Hans Michel

Last name(s):

Piëch

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Porsche Automobil Holding SE





b) LEI

52990053Z17ZYM1KFV27



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000PAH0004





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of 14,244,765 ordinary shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE after fulfillment of conditions stipulated by contract





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

48.0302 EUR





406580349.20 EUR



47.7971 EUR





276251810.43 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

47.9356 EUR





682832159.63 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-08; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



